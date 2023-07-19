Mike Leach cause of death: Did the Texas Tech HC suffer from any particular condition?

Mike Leach was known for several innovative tactical variations as a coach, and the football world was left in shock after his death last year.

On Dec. 11, Leach had a massive heart attack in his home in Starkville, Mississippi, and went unattended for up to 15 minutes. When he was rushed to a local hospital, he was reported to be in critical condition before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He died the next day.

During the season, he contracted pneumonia, which led to fits of uncontrollable coughing even during news conferences.

Mississippi State stated the cause of death as complications due to a heart condition.

Mike Leach's family later revealed that he had donated his organs as a "final act of charity."

Mississippi State President Mark Keenum's statement about Leach's death was telling, stressing his innovative ideas:

"Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game."

Throwback to Mike Leach’s 7 word opening statement from last year🤣SEC Media Days won’t be the same without him

Mike Leach's legacy

Mike Leach was a two-time National Coach of the Year and one of the most celebrated offensive coaches in the nation.

He had three distinctive tenures: first at Texas Tech, then at Washington State and then finally at Mississippi State.

Leach's name is synonymous with the Air Raid offense that he developed alongside coach Hal Mumme during his time as Kentucky's offensive coordinator in the 1990s.

The variety offered by offenses coached by Leach led his teams to break several records and beat higher-ranked teams multiple times.

Texas Tech acknowledged this aspect of his coaching in its condolence statement:

“Coach Leach will be forever remembered as one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football history. His impact on Texas Tech Football alone will live on in history as one of the greatest tenures in the history of our program.”

Mike Leach was known for his playful fascination with pirates, which he even incorporated into his team talks to motivate his players. He also had memorable news conferences which endeared him to fans and the media.

During his time at Washington State, he taught a class on "Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies."

He finished his last season at State with an 8-4 record. He had an overall 158-107 record during his 21 seasons as a head coach.

