Miles Frazier NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for LSU OL

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Miles Frazier is expected to be a late-round pick or a potential UDFA in the 2025 NFL draft. Frazier is a guard who began his college career at FIU before transferring to LSU.

Frazier earned Freshman All-America honors at Florida International in 2021 and was LSU's starting right guard. NFLDraftBuzz.com has Frazier as the 239th-best prospect and 40th-best offensive lineman.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, here are there potential landing spots for Miles Frazier.

Miles Frazier NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots need to keep up Drake Maye upright and will likely draft a couple of offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New England will likely use a first or second-round pick on an OL and using a seventh-rounder on Frazier could make sense as he can be a developmental player and potentially be on the practice squad.

New head coach Mike Vrabel has also made it clear that investing in the offensive line is key.

"You look at the teams that are able to protect the quarterback and dictate the flow of the game offensively -- making sure that up front we're sound, we're strong, whether that's through free agency or through the draft," Vrabel said when asked about his offseason priorities, via NBC.

So, it is likely they will use multiple picks on the offensive line and Frazier is worth the risk.

#2. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings also have a need at guard and Miles Frazier is a low-risk draft pick for them.

The Vikings can use a late pick on the LSU guard who can use his first year as a developmental player. Whether or not he makes the 53-man roster is uncertain, but he could be worth a draft pick to try and sneak onto the practice roster.

#3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the best offensive line in football. But, they are getting older so using a late-round pick on a developmental player like Miles Frazier out of LSU makes sense.

Frazier could learn from some of the best linemen in the NFL and spend the year on the practice squad before trying to earn a 53-man roster spot in 2026.

