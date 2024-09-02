Miller Moss vs Caleb Williams: Who was the better high school player

Miller Moss replaces Caleb Williams as USC's starting quarterback in the 2024 college football season. The redshirt junior served as a backup to Williams in the past two seasons but will take center stage this year as the starter, with the Trojan competing in the Big Ten.

There has been a lot of talks this offseason about how effective Moss would be in replacing Williams. USC coach Lincoln Riley attempted to get Will Howard from Kansas State via the transfer portal, but the resurgent quarterback decided to move to Ohio State instead.

Miller Moss possesses a lot of talent, evident in his high school performances. Here’s a look at his high school career compared to that of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miller Moss vs Caleb Williams at high school

For Miller Moss and Caleb Williams, high school career was a stepping stone to getting a good experience and a noteworthy destination in college football. Both quarterbacks had a solid career at high school, which made them highly rated and prepared for the next stage.

Moss attended Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Los Angeles, where he established himself as a top quarterback prospect. Williams, meanwhile, was one of the nation's elite quarterback prospects who attended Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C.

Miller Moss appeared for Bishop Alemany in his freshman and junior seasons. His senior season in college basketball was canceled due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, his performances in those two seasons were enough to get him a series of offers from college programs.

On the flip side, Caleb Williams played consistently for Gonzaga right from his freshman season to his junior year. His senior season at high school was also canceled due to COVID-19, but he had established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

In terms of stats, Moss threw for 3,468 yards and 30 touchdowns in 20 games at high school and also rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Williams, meanwhile, recorded 3,709 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while also adding 426 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Looking at recruitment, Miller Moss was rated as a four-star prospect in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 112 prospect in the cycle and the No. 9. quarterback in the country.

Caleb Williams, on the flip side, was a five-star prospect rated among the best in the country. He was the No. 8 prospect in the class of 2021 and the No. 2 quarterback, ranking behind only Quinn Ewers.

Who had the better high school career?

Without a doubt, Caleb Williams edges Miller Moss when it comes to their high school career. Williams was a better-rated prospect and garnered more offers from top college football programs.

Williams also earned a host of accolades at high school. He was Washington D.C. Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2018, leading Gonzaga to the WCAC championship. He was also named to the Washington Post All-Metropolitan first teams twice while making the Elite 11 finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.