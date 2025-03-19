"Million-dollar smile": Fans shower love on Deion Sanders overseeing spring practice

Deion Sanders is winning over fans as he leads Colorado’s spring practice. The Buffaloes’ spring game is set for Apr. 19, but NCAA rules mean they’ll be playing against themselves.

Ad

On Tuesday, Sanders shared a practice-day photo on Instagram. Dressed in a gray jumpsuit with “PRIME” embroidered on the chest, he sported a black cap, whistle and clipboard while standing on the practice field.

He captioned it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Day 5 #CoachPrime”

Ad

Trending

Fans flooded the comments with praise. Defensive line coach Domata Peko dropped emojis:

Screenshot, via Instagram

One fan wrote:

Ad

“Million-dollar smile! It brightens our day!”

"Cherish the moments," one wrote.

"TUFF," another wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Others commented:

Ad

“Yo real talk, when my eye first caught this image quickly, I thought he was on a rocket pack about to fly. No for real!!! If you look at JUST him and look at the back and front images, that’s what it looked like!!! No? Just me? Ok I’ll shut up,” one commented.

Ad

With a fire and salute emoji, a fan wrote:

“Coach”

Screenshot, via Instagram

Byron Leftwich, who coached Tom Brady, spotted at Colorado’s practice

Byron Leftwich was spotted at Colorado’s practice, sparking speculation about a coaching role. According to SI, in a video by Deion Sanders Jr. documenting Tuesday’s session, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator appeared in Buffaloes gear, holding a clipboard.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

There’s no official word on Leftwich joining the staff, but his presence could be tied to the “huge moves” Coach Prime hinted at Monday. Colorado lacks a designated quarterbacks coach, fueling rumors that Leftwich might fill the role.

“We have a couple more huge moves we’ll probably make this week,” Sanders said, according to SI. “Maybe one next week that you’re going to really appreciate the understanding of how wonderful this staff is.”

Leftwich, who coached Tom Brady during Tampa Bay’s 2021 Super Bowl win, was once a sought-after head coaching candidate. The Buccaneers fired him after the 2022 season, and he hasn’t coached since. If hired, his NFL experience would be a major addition to Deion Sanders' Colorado staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place