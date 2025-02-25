Minnesota returning players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to PJ Fleck's squad

For the fourth straight season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers won a bowl game in 2024. The Gophers finished the season at 8-5, and took Michigan and Penn State down to the wire in what could have been an even better year.

The 2025 season could be a challenge. The offense lost a lot of pieces including starting quarterback, an All-Big Ten tackle and their top two wide receivers. The Minnesota offense is expected to have up to six starters coming from the transfer portal. PJ Fleck will also have to replace four coaches on his staff.

While the defense will also have some new faces, it still has a lot of talent back in the fold. Here are the top returning players for the Golden Gophers in 2025.

Top five players returning to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2025 season

Darius Taylor is looking for his first 1,000 season with the Golden Gophers. - Source: Imagn

#5. Anthony Smith, Defensive End

An All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, Anthony Smith did a little bit of everything with 27 tackles, six sacks, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a blocked kick. Entering his junior season, Smith will lead the Minnesota defensive line and look to be even more productive in 2025.

#4. Maverick Baranowski, Linebacker

With Cody Lindenberg out of eligibility, Maverick Baranowski will take over as the leading linebacker in the Minnesota defense. Baranowski was second on the team with 65 tackles in 2024, but far off Lindenberg’s 94-tackle pace.

He will be tasked with becoming the leader in the middle of the defense. The Ponce Inlet, Florida native also tallied a sack and a fumble recovery.

#3. Kerry Brown, Safety

Another top defensive player returning for next season. Kerry Brown finished his redshirt freshman season with 63 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups. The young safety makes up half of one of the best tandems in the country along with Koi Perich.

With another year of preparation and experience, he should improve and make it difficult for other teams to pass the ball through the middle of the field.

#2. Darius Taylor, Running Back

The important offensive player returning to Minnesota. Darius Taylor led the team with 986 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Taylor is a physical runner who is deceptively fast. After an injury cut short his freshman season he became the bellcow for the Gophers.

With a new quarterback and wide receivers, it’s likely that the offense will lean on Taylor early and often in 2025. He might be the Golden Gophers' biggest home run threat next year.

#1. Koi Perich, Safety

One of the top safeties in the nation, Koi Perich is only entering his sophomore season. As a freshman he led the Big Ten with five interceptions. He added 46 tackles, a forced fumble and two pass breakups. Perich was also a returner and might even play some offensive snaps in 2025.

Perich is a standout player who can seemingly do everything for the Golden Gophers. Still flying under the radar because he doesn’t play in a national program, he could start turning heads to the Twin Cities with another strong season.

