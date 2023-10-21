Minnesota vs. Iowa prediction, odds and picks - October 21 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an intriguing Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon as the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the No. 24-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes square off.

The Golden Gophers have been playing at a decent level (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) and are coming off a 52-10 home loss against the Michigan Wolverines back on Oct. 7. The Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1) and are on a three-game winning streak and got a 15-6 road win on Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Minnesota vs. Iowa game details

Date and Time: Oct. 21, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Minnesota vs. Iowa betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Minnesota Golden Gophers +3.5 (-110) Over 32.5 (-110) +142 Iowa Hawkeyes -3.5 (-110) Under 32.5 (-110) -170

Minnesota vs. Iowa picks

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been dreadful passing the football this season, as they are 130th in the sport with 132.8 passing yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has struggled, going 76-of-136 (55.9 completion percentage) for 797 yards with six touchdowns and interceptions. He has failed to reach 150 passing yards in four of his last five games, so expect the under in his passing yards in this game as well.

The Iowa Hawkeyes need to pass the football better, as they are 131st in passing yards with 116.6 yards per game. Backup quarterback sophomore Deacon Hill has been brutal since Cade McNamara went down with a season-ending injury.

Hill is 27-of-70 (38.6 completion percentage) for 311 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions. He has failed to reach seven completions in his last two games, so go with the under in his passing yards, too.

Minnesota vs. Iowa key injuries

Iowa

Running back Darius Taylor - Leg (Questionable)

Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell - Knee (Questionable)

Wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington - Leg (Questionable)

Tight end Pierce Walsh - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker Jack Tinnen - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Lucas Finnessy - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Cody Lindenberg - Leg (OUT)

Offensive lineman Jackson Ruschmeyer - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Derik LeCaptain - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies - Undisclosed (OUT)

Iowa

Tight end Erick All - Knee (OUT)

Defensive back Deshaun Lee - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Addison Ostrenga - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Cade McNamara - Knee (OUT)

Offensive lineman Asher Fahey - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Reese Osggod - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Jacob Bostick - Foot (OUT)

Quarterback Joey Labas - Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Luke Lachey - Ankle (OUT)

Minnesota vs. Iowa head-to-head

This game will be the 117th game between the Golden Gophers and the Hawkeyes all-time. Minnesota holds a slight advantage with a 62-52-2 record, but Iowa has won the previous eight games. That includes a 13-10 road victory last season.

Minnesota vs. Iowa prediction

This game is going to be low-scoring, as the total implies. Iowa has a 4-2-1 against the spread record, while Minnesota is 1-5 ATS this season. The Hawkeyes are the better overall team and should be able to cover the spread by winning by more than a field goal in this rivalry game.

Prediction: Iowa Hawkeyes -3.5