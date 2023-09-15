Minnesota vs. North Carolina Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

In a Week 3 college football matchup, the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the 20th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels in the non-conference battle at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 16, at 3:30 pm ET.

Minnesota is on a perfect 2-0 run after a 25-6 home victory on Saturday against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. North Carolina is also unbeaten after a 40-34 double-overtime home win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Week 2.

Minnesota vs. North Carolina prediction

The Golden Gophers have been a struggling offensive team, as they have only scored 19 points on 332 total yards per game. Most of their offense is running the football, and freshman running back Darius Taylor is leading the program with 34 carries for 196 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) with a rushing touchdown and a pair of catches for 13 yards (6.5 yards per reception).

Minnesota's defense has been one of the best in the nation. They are allowing eight points on 223.5 total yards per game. They have dominated passing games, giving up just 92.5 passing yards per game. In week 2, Eastern Michigan only went for 3-of-10 on third down against them and completed just 9-of-20 passes.

North Carolina has been doing exceptionally well on the offensive side. They score 35.5 points on 482 total yards per game. Drake Maye has been struggling a bit, but sophomore running back Omarion Hampton has been doing incredibly well as he has 42 rushing attempts for 271 yards (6.5 yards per carry) with five touchdowns on the ground, as well as a 10-yard reception.

Their defense will need to step up a bit, as they allow 25.5 points on 422.5 total yards per game. They must stop the running game, as they gave up 219 rushing yards on 44 carries (five yards per attempt).

Go with the Minnesota Golden Gophers to cover on the road and the under to hit, as this should be a game that is determined on the ground.

Minnesota vs. North Carolina betting tips

Minnesota is 0-2 against the spread this season

North Carolina is 1-1 against the spread this season

The under has hit in eight of the previous 13 Golden Gophers games

The under has hit in eight of the last 13 Tar Heels games

Minnesota vs. North Carolina head-to-head

This will be the first time the Golden Gophers and the Tar Heels square off against one another.

Where to watch Minnesota vs. North Carolina

This game will be nationally televised on ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app. Check your local listings to see if you have access to ESPN so as not to miss a second of this action.