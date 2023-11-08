Minnesota vs. Purdue prediction, odds, and picks - November 11 | 2023 NCAAF Season

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are in Purdue to play the Boilermakers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The unranked Golden Gophers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) are coming off a 27-26 loss to Indiana at home last week. Unranked Purdue (2-7, 1-5 Big Ten) is coming off a 41-13 blowout loss to Michigan last weekend.

Minnesota vs. Purdue: Game Details

Fixture: Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (2-7)

Date & Time: Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Minnesota vs. Purdue: Betting Odds

Spread

Minnesota +1 (-110)

Purdue -1 (-110)

Moneyline

Minnesota -105

Purdue -115

Total

Over 46.5 (-110)

Under 46.5 (-110)

Minnesota vs. Purdue: Picks

The Golden Gophers are coming off an upset home loss to Indiana last week. But throughout this season, Minnesota's offense has been solid. In this game, take quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to go over 165.5 passing yards. Kalikmanis has gone over this number in his past two games while Purdue has allowed more than 165.5 passing yards in two of their last three games.

The Boilermakers, meanwhile, will be led by running back Tyrone Tracey Jr. and I like him to go over 51.5 rushing yards. Tracey Jr. has gone over this number in three of his last five games and is averaging 58.8 rushing yards during that span.

Minnesota vs. Purdue: Head-to-head

Minnesota and Purdue have played 78 times with the Golden Gophers leading the all-time series 41-34-3. The Boilermakers snapped Minnesota's four-game win streak in the series last year with a 20-10 win.

Minnesota vs. Purdue: Prediction

Minnesota has been very inconsistent this season, but I'm surprised they are the underdogs in this spot, as the Golden Gophers are a better team than Purdue. The Boilermakers have struggled to score on offense, while Minnesota has proven to have a solid offense.

The Golden Gophers should be able to score plenty on Purdue's defense, cruise to at least a touchdown win and get their sixth win of the season to become bowl-eligible.

Prediction: Minnesota wins by a touchdown.

