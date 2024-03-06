“Miss the [goat] already”: $14M worth Lane Kiffin takes subtle shot at Kalen DeBoer’s crew as Alabama ranks below Ole Miss in early predictions

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss could be up for something big in the 2024 college football season as many analysts see them having a better season than 2023's run to an 11-2 mark.

Some predictions for the upcoming college football season are already coming out. We've seen a significant number of coaching changes this offseason, and this has played a vital role in shaping the predictions out there.

One prediction out there is that of 247Sports’ Brad Crawford. The analyst recently released his way-too-early prediction for the Southeastern Conference in 2024, and this has got many enthusiasts talking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Crawford had Ole Miss having a better season than Alabama in his prediction, and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin reacted, taking a subtle jibe at the Crimson Tide. Alabama begins life after Nick Saban next season with Kalen DeBoer in charge.

“Major 🐀☠️. Make me miss the 🐐 already," Kiffin tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Where does Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss rank in Brad Crawford's prediction?

Brad Crawford sees Ole Miss having its most successful season under Lane Kiffin in 2024. The analyst predicts the Rebels to finish third in the SEC, behind Texas and Georgia. He had the Rebels with the same 11-1 record as the Longhorns and Bulldogs.

This should secure Ole Miss a place in the new 12-team College Football Playoff as one of the seven at-large teams. After a season in which the Rebels secured a New Year's Six bowl game qualification, a season like Crawford predicted is not farfetched for Lane Kiffin's Rebels team.

Crawford had Ole Miss having a better finish than Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Tennessee. The Crimson Tide and the Tigers are predicted to finish with 10-2 records while he had the Aggies and the Volunteers finishing 9-3.

Reduce confidence in Alabama following Nick Saban's exit

The departure of Nick Saban from Alabama has seen the public confidence in the program drop significantly. The Crimson Tide were dominant during Saban's 17-year tenure, winning nine SEC championships and six national titles.

Despite Kalen DeBoer's success at Washington in the last two seasons, Alabama isn't viewed as a team that will achieve something extraordinary in 2024. Without a doubt, DeBoer will be out to prove many wrong next season as his tenure begins in Tuscaloosa.