Mississippi State football announces Greg Knox as interim HC after Zach Arnett gets fired following a poor track record

Mississippi State fired Zach Arnett as head coach after his team's 51-10 blowout loss to Texas A&M during the weekend. The university's athletic director Zac Selmon made the official announcement on Monday.

The Bulldogs have had an underwhelming season and are currently on a 4-6 record, boasting only one win in conference play. Zach Arnett will be replaced on a short term by senior offensive analyst Greg Knox for the remainder of the college football season.

As per the latest official announcement, Selmon said:

“As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success."

"I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect."

Arnett took the program's interim head coaching role in 2022 after former head coach Mike Leach was hospitalized due to poor health. He subsequently got the full-time job following Leach's death, having previously served as defensive coordinator. Arnett notably led the Bulldogs to a victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.

Mississippi State becomes the second SEC team to dismiss its coach after the conclusion of Week 11. The Bulldogs opponent on Saturday, Texas A&M, earlier relieved Jimbo Fisher of his duty as the team's head coach after six seasons.

Mississippi State interim coach Greg Knox's coaching profile

Greg Knox made a return to Mississippi State this season as a senior offensive assistant and will be in charge of the team for the rest of the season. He is set to lead the Bulldogs' sideline in the last two games of the season against in-state rivals, Southern Miss and Ole Miss.

With 35 years of coaching experience in college football, including 28 years in the Southeastern Conference, Knox has what it takes to secure positive results in those games and secure bowl eligibility for the Bulldogs. He has worked across different programs since he commenced his career at Northeastern State in 1989.

Greg Knox is in his second stint with the Bulldogs having worked as a running back coach and later as special team coordinator from 2009-2017. He previously served as the Bulldogs' interim head coach during the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl, guiding the team to a 31-27 victory over Louisville.