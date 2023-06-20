Mississippi State's SEC Opponents in 2024: How will the Bulldogs football program deal with an influx of talent

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have unveiled their 2024 SEC schedule and opponents, consisting of eight conference games. The Bulldogs will play four games at home and four games on the road, providing an even balance to their schedule.

Mississippi State's 2024 non-conference opponents

Mississippi State will begin their season with non-conference gamesagainst Eastern Kentucky on August 31. They get on the road after that to face Arizona State on the 7th of September. On September 14, they will host Utah State at the Davis Wade Stadium and UMass on October 19.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mississippi State's opponents in the SEC

According to the 2024 SEC schedule, the Bulldogs will play home games against Arkansas, Florida, Texas A&M and Missouri. Conversely, they will take trips to face Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.

Texas will be competing in the SEC for the first time in 2024 and Mississippi State will travel to face them for the first time since they last met at the 1999 Cotton Bowl. The Bulldogs will complete their regular season with a faceoff against Missouri at home.

Mississippi State are up for a challenging schedule in 2024. Visits to heavyweights like Georgia, Arizona State, Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss are going to be tough for obvious reasons. And while playing in front of their home crowd might help, the matchups against Florida, Arkansas and Texas A&M will not be some piece of cake.

This is not to imply that the Bulldogs have no chance going into these games. On the other hand, their opponents need to be equally wary of them. With the undeniable talents at the disposal of the coaching staff, they are a worthy matchup against any opponent.

The key games to look out for in this schedule are more than a few. The home games against Florida and Arkansas are guaranteed to be sold out. Their matchup with Missouri which concludes their regular season will also be an interesting one to watch. However their campaign goes, the Bulldogs will want to cap it off with a win in front of their fans.

The visit to Georgia is another interesting game to watch out for in this schedule. The Georgia Bulldogs currently run the show in college football and have enough talents at their disposal to continue their dominance. However, Mississippi State need to put up a big performance against such an opponent to send a message to the rest of the conference and the entire country.

Poll : 0 votes