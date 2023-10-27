Mississippi State vs. Auburn prediction, odds, and picks - October 28 | NCAAF season 2023

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are on the road in an SEC matchup against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday evening.

The Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3 in SEC) are on a two-game winning streak after a 7-3 road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The Tigers (3-4, 0-4) are on a four-game losing streak after a 28-21 home loss against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Match Details

Fixture: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3) vs. Auburn Tigers (3-4, 0-4)

Date and Time: October 28, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Mississippi State Bulldogs +6.5 (-110) Over 41 (-110) +205 Auburn Tigers -6.5 (-110) Under 41 (-110) -250

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Picks

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have been struggling to throw the football consistently as they are 98th in the sport with 203.0 passing yards per game right now.

Senior quarterback Will Rogers is dealing with an arm injury but is 105-of-171 (61.4 completion percentage) for 1,275 yards with 10 touchdowns to four interceptions. Go with the under in passing yards for Rogers here.

The Auburn Tigers have been running the football at an incredible level thus far as they are 30th in the NCAA with 186.0 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Jarquez Hunter has been playing well as he has 72 carries for 309 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns as well as seven catches for 65 yards (9.3 yards per reception). He's averaging 51.2 rushing yards in the last five games, so go with the under in this game.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Key Injuries

Mississippi State

Quarterback Will Rogers - Arm (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Kalvin Dinkins - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive lineman Trevion Williams - Undisclosed (OUT)

Safety Ja'Kobi Albert - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Geor'Quarius Spivey - Eligibility (OUT)

Tight end Seydou Traore - Eligibility (OUT)

Auburn

Running back Damari Alston - Shoulder (Probable)

Mosiah Nasili-Kite - Bicep (OUT)

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Head-to-Head

This game is the 97th between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs have completely dominated this matchup as they have an all-time record of 65-29-2 against the Tigers. Mississippi State won the previous two games, including a 39-33 home win last season.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Prediction

A lot of this falls on if Will Rogers is able to play, so this will be interesting to see. The defenses in the last three games are interesting as Mississippi State is allowing 23.7 points per game while Auburn is giving up 34.3 points per game in that stretch. Go with the Bulldogs to cover the spread.

Prediction: Mississippi State Bulldogs +6.5