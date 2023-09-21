Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday 23rd, in the second game of Southeastern Conference play for both teams.

The Bulldogs (2-1) beat the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and Arizona Wildcats before falling to the LSU Tigers. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks (1-2) have lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgia Bulldogs with a win against the Furman Paladins sandwiched in between.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina game details

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Mississippi State Bulldogs +6.5(-110) Over 48.5(-110) +202 South Carolina Gamecocks -6.5(-110) Under 48.5(-110) -250

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina key stats

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have averaged 31.0 points per game through their first three games, which ranks 64th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 116th in passing offense and tied for 47th in rushing offense. The Bulldogs have allowed 24.0 ppg, which ranks 78th. Their passing defense ranks 115th while their rushing defense ranks 48th.

Mississippi State is led by Zach Arnett, who is in his first season at State and as a head coach. He previously served as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs and San Diego State Aztecs.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have averaged 26.0 ppg, which ranks 84th. They rank eighth in passing offense and 128th in rushing offense. The Gamecocks have allowed 25.3 ppg, which ranks 83rd. Their passing defense ranks 103rd while their rushing defense is 85th.

South Carolina is led by Shane Beamer, who is in his third year. Beamer is in his first head coaching gig after serving multiple different roles at multiple stops. He has led the Gamecocks to a 16-13 record since taking over.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina betting prediction

While the Mississippi State Bulldogs were blown out by the LSU Tigers last weekend, that was to be expected. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Gamecocks have lost both of their games against Power Five opponents. While the Bulldogs could pull off the road upset, the safer bet is that they lose by no more than six points.

Pick: Mississippi State Bulldogs +6.5 (-110)