Mississippi State vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an exciting SEC matchup in Week 11 as the Mississippi State Bulldogs are on the road to take on the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs (4-5, 1-5 in SEC) have been decent, but they are on a two-game losing streak they are coming off a 24-3 home loss on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Aggies (5-4, 3-3) are coming off a 38-35 road loss against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M match details

Fixture: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5, 1-5) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (5-4, 3-3)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Kyle Field in College Station, Texas

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Mississippi State Bulldogs +19 (-112) Over 43 (-108) +625 Texas A&M Aggies -19 (-108) Under 43 (-112) -950

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M picks

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are struggling to run the football this season as they rank 85th in the nation, with 143.8 rushing yards per game.

Senior running back Jo'Quavious Marks has been playing well as he has recorded 97 rushes for 500 yards (5.2 yards per attempt), with four rushing touchdowns. He should be able to hit the over on his rushing yards after averaging 40 yards on the ground in his last two games.

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the better passing attacks throughout the year as they are 37th in the nation, with 270.1 passing yards per game.

Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson has been playing at a good level as he is 118-of-190 (62.1 completion percentage) for 1,452 yards, with nine touchdowns to five interceptions. He has two touchdown passes in his last three games, so it will be interesting to see if he can hit the over in his passing touchdowns as he should be able to.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M key injuries

Mississippi State

Wide receiver Zakhari Franklin - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Qua Davis - Undisclosed (OUT)

Texas A&M

Linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr - Personal (Questionable)

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson - Forearm (OUT)

Running back Roderick Robinson - Ankle (OUT)

Linebacker EJ Lightsey - Back (OUT)

Tight end Brock Bowers - Ankle (OUT)

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims - Ankle (OUT)

Running back Branson Robinson - Knee (OUT)

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M head-to-head

This will be game number 17 between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies. The Bulldogs have a 9-7 record against their opponents and won the last two games, including a 42-24 home win last year.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M prediction

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have scored 23 total points in their last three games combined, so it will be tough for them to get things going. It is difficult to imagine much offense from them here and Texas A&M should score 30+ points, so go with the Aggies to cover the spread.

Prediction: Texas A&M Aggies -19.5