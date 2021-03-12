Missouri State vs South Dakota Prediction & Match Preview - March 13th, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Missouri State Bears travel to the newly-renovated Dakota Dome to take on the South Dakota Coyotes tomorrow afternoon (1 pm CST).

The Coyotes got their season underway with a road win against the Illinois State Redbirds on Feb 27th. South Dakota was down 17-0 at one point during the game. But, thanks in no small part to a great second-half performance from freshman QB Carson Camp (20/35 for 222-yards and 2 TDs) and a defensive unit that chalked up four interceptions, South Dakota came back to claim a 21-20 victory. They didn't fare so well up against state rivals North Dakota last weekend, though, losing a rough 21-10 against a powerful-looking Fighting Hawks outfit.

Hawks Grind Out Victory Over South Dakotahttps://t.co/aY2FaAGhDJ #UND — UNDFootball360 (@UNDFootball360) March 5, 2021

The Missouri State Bears got underway with a win against Western Illinois but suffered a bad defeat to the North Dakota State Bison last weekend. The Bears had real struggles on offense and were shut out in a 25-0 drubbing on home turf.

The Bears' offensive line is proving to be a real area of concern: the unit has now allowed 30 sacks in just 5 games. Collectively, they will need to do a lot better if Missouri is to get a road win up against a decent-looking South Dakota outfit.

Missouri State Football Game Notes - Bears at South Dakota | Ozark Radio News https://t.co/tFG3apup3C — FCS Football News (@FCS_Football) March 11, 2021

Missouri State vs South Dakota Head-to-Head

The Missouri State Bears have faced off against the South Dakota Coyotes on six previous occasions. The Cayotes have the better of the all-time head-to-head record, winning four games to the Bears' two.

In the most recent encounter between the two teams in 2019, the Cayotes won 45-10.

Missouri State vs South Dakota Team News

Advertisement

Neither side has any new injury concerns heading into this one on Saturday afternoon. Both teams look to be at full strength.

Missouri State vs South Dakota Projected Starters

The Bears are back on the football field!



Missouri State held its first practice of the winter/spring at Plaster Stadium today. The Bears open Valley play here against Illinois State on February 20. pic.twitter.com/blw7AvQpwC — Dan Lindblad (@DanLindbladTV) January 22, 2021

Missouri State:

QB: Jaden Johnson

RB: Tobias Little

WR: Demoriea Vick, Lorenzon Thomas

TE: Jordan Murray

Kai Henry reaches over the goal line for the Coyote TOUCHDOWN!😤💪



North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10 | 10:58 | 4Q#WeAreSouthDakota x #GoYotes🐾 pic.twitter.com/LJEvtFTzXc — #21 South Dakota Football (@SDCoyotesFB) March 5, 2021

South Dakota:

QB: Carson Camp

RB: Kai Henry, Travis Theis

WR: Carter Bell, Javeon McQuitty

TE: Auston Goehring

Missouri State vs South Dakota Prediction

After being shut out last week against the North Dakota State Bison, and with the OL giving up a scary number of sacks, it's hard to see Missouri State getting the road win they so desperately want.

South Dakota are likely to kick things off in their beautiful new stadium with a home win.

Prediction: Missouri State Bears 13 - 24 South Dakota Coyotes