Missouri State vs Western Illinois Prediction & Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021 | FCS College Football

One of the more intriguing match-ups in today's first-round of spring fixtures will see the Missouri State Bears take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Missouri State has been on a bad run since Bobby Petrino took the reigns: the team was demolished 48-0 by Oklahoma and lost twice to Central Arkansas back in the fall of 2020. Petrino's team will need a much-improved performance if they are to come out of this one with a win.

Missouri can quite rightly come into this game with high hopes, mind: the last time these two teams met in 2019, fans were treated to an overtime thriller, with Missouri State winning out 37-31. Plus, the Leatherbacks endured a season to forget in 2019, finishing up with a losing 1-11 record. Illinois fans will be hoping to see big improvements from their team at the very least.

For the neutral, this could be a close one, so do try to tune-in.

Missouri State vs Western Illinois Head-to-Head

Is it Saturday yet?! We're days away from the start of the spring season. #TRADITIONofTOUGH https://t.co/VNLOBMpMVk — WIU Football (@WIUfootball) February 23, 2021

Missouri State Bears has faced off against Western Illinois on 17 previous occasions. The Leathernecks have a narrow advantage in the all-time head-to-head having won nine games to the Bears' eight.

Missouri State vs Western Illinois Team News

Advertisement

Good news for both the Bears and the Leathernecks, as neither team has any injury concerns to report ahead of today's season opener.

Missouri State vs Western Illinois Projected Starters

Missouri State vs Western Illinois Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football https://t.co/m2AsOCCGWy — Watching Football (@WatchingFB) February 24, 2021

Missouri State:

QB: Dalton Hill

RB: Keshun Parker

WR: Lorenzo Thomas, Kevon Latulas

TE: Isacc Smith

Western Illinois:

QB: Connor Sampson

RB: Max Norris, Clint Ratkovich

WR: Dennis Houston, George Wahee

TE: Chris Age

Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Prediction

Advertisement

Missouri State's offensive line still hasn't shown its best form for quite some time. The team will need the group to stand tall if they are to get a result in today's game. The OL has had some success when it comes to shutting down the pass but struggles up against the run. Missouri's backfield has the talent to put points up quickly if they get the right protection in front of them.

Western Illinois endured a tough 2019 and barely made it out onto the turf at all in 2020. However, in veteran QB Connor Sampson, the team at least has a guy who can hit receivers deep for big chunks of yardage, giving them a chance at the W...

But only a chance: Western Illinois hasn't played enough in recent months due to COVID, so it's likely Missouri takes a home W in this one.

Prediction: Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 21

Also read: Western Carolina Catamounts vs Samford Bulldogs Prediction and Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021