Missouri vs. Georgia prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an SEC battle scheduled for Week 10 on Saturday as the 14th-ranked Missouri Tigers take a trip to square off against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers are playing incredibly well (7-1, 3-1 in SEC) and are riding a two-game winning streak after a 34-12 home victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 21.

The Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) are perfect on the season and coming off a 43-20 home victory on Saturday against the Florida Gators.

Missouri vs. Georgia: Match Details

Fixture: Missouri Tigers (7-1, 3-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0)

Date and Time: November 4, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Sanford Stadium

Missouri vs. Georgia: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Missouri Tigers +15 (-110) Over 56 (-110) +500 Georgia Bulldogs -15 (-110) Under 56 (-110) -700

Missouri vs. Georgia: Picks

The Missouri Tigers have been an excellent passing offense throughout the year as they are sitting in 17th in college football with 294.0 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Brady Cook has been playing well as he is 169-of-242 (69.8 completion percentage) for 2,259 yards with 15 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. With just 1 touchdown pass in each of the last two games, expect the under on his passing touchdowns in this game.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been dominant passing the football and they are currently fourth in the nation with 334.3 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Carson Beck has been a star under center as he is 192-of-263 (73.0 completion percentage) for 2,462 yards with 14 touchdown passes to 4 interceptions. With only 3 touchdown passes in his last two games and being without tight end Brock Bowers, go with the under on his touchdown passes.

Missouri vs. Georgia: Key Injuries

Missouri

Wide receiver Demariyon Houston - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker Chad Bailey - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Shamar McNeil - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Michael Cox - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Isaac Thompson - Lower Body (OUT)

Georgia

Running back Roderick Robinson II - Ankle (OUT)

Linebacker E.J. Lightsey - Back (OUT)

Tight end Brock Bowers - Ankle (OUT)

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims - Ankle (OUT)

Running back Branson Robinson - Knee (OUT)

Missouri vs. Georgia: Head-to-Head

This is the 13th time that the Missouri Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off. The Bulldogs are 11-1 all-time against the Tigers and have won the previous nine meetings, including a 26-22 road win last season.

Missouri vs. Georgia: Prediction

There is a reason why the Georgia Bulldogs are the top-ranked program in the nation and have dominated this matchup. The difference is on the defensive side of the field as in the previous three games, the Tigers are giving up 27.7 points per game while the Bulldogs are allowing just 11.7. All in all, go with the Georgia Bulldogs to dominate.

Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs -15