Missouri vs. Kentucky prediction, odds and picks - October 14 | NCAAF season 2023

In a battle between a pair of Southeastern Conference opponents, the Missouri Tigers will be on the road in Week 7 against Kentucky on Saturday evening.

Missouri is currently 5-1 (1-1). Kentucky is currently 5-1 (2-1) and is coming off a 51-13 road loss last Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Missouri vs. Kentucky Match Details

Fixture: Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (5-1, 2-1)

Date and Time: October 14, 2023, at 7:30 PM EST

Venue: Kroger Field

Missouri vs. Kentucky Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Missouri Tigers +2.5 (-110) Over 51.5 (-110) +114 Kentucky Wildcats -2.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110) -135

Missouri vs. Kentucky Picks

The Missouri Tigers have been doing extremely well throughout the season passing the football, as they are 12th in college football with 322.2 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Brady Cook has thrown multiple touchdowns in each of the previous five games so he should do so once again.

The Kentucky Wildcats have been doing a decent job running the football, and they are 72nd in the country with 151.2 rushing yards per game.

Senior running back Ray Davis has been dominating this year and has six rushing touchdowns throughout his last four games so go with him to do so once again.

Missouri vs. Kentucky Key Injuries

Missouri

Running back Cody Schrader - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Shamar McNeil - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Mekhi Miller - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Demariyon Houston - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Michael Cox - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Isaac Thompson - Lower body (OUT)

Kentucky

Defensive back Jalen Geiger - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Trevin Wallace - Shoulder (Questionable)

Running back Jamarion Wilcox - Hamstring (OUT)

Running back La'Vell Wright - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey - Leg (OUT)

Offensive lineman Nikolas Hall - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Ben Christman - Undisclosed (OUT)

Missouri vs. Kentucky Head to Head

This is the 14th time that these teams are going to be facing off against one another and they have played annually since 2012. The Wildcats have a 9-4 record against the Tigers and are on a two-game winning streak heading

The Wildcats had a 21-17 road win last season in this matchup.

Missouri vs. Kentucky Prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats have been the better defensive team as they are allowing 22.6 points in their previous five games, while the Missouri Tigers are giving up 31 points in their last four games.

Devin Leary and Brady Cook are very similar to one another and Ray Davis should dominate running the football. All in all, go with the Wildcats to cover the spread here.

Prediction: Kentucky Wildcats -2.5