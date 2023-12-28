Missouri vs Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 29 | Cotton Bowl

The ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers and seventh-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to battle in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday night.

The Tigers (10-2) ended the regular season on a two-game winning streak after a 48-14 road win against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Buckeyes (11-1) are coming off a 30-24 road loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

Missouri vs. Ohio State: Game Details

Matchup: Missouri Tigers (10-2) vs Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Date & Time: Friday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Missouri vs. Ohio State: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Missouri Tigers +1 (-110) Over 49.5 (-105) -105 Ohio State Buckeyes -1 (-110) Under 49.5 (-115) -115

Missouri vs. Ohio State: Picks

The Missouri Tigers have been a strong passing offense as they are 30th in the country with 273.5 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Brady Cook is 233 of 351 (66.4%) for 3,189 yards with 20 touchdowns to six interceptions. He has thrown for one touchdown pass or fewer in five of the previous six games, so go with the under on his passing touchdowns.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to struggle passing the ball, so expect them to try to run it. They are 86th in the country with 142.3 rushing yards per game as a team, and junior running back TreVeyon Henderson has been their leading rusher with 137 carries for 854 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) and 11 touchdowns.

With at least one rushing touchdown in each of the previous eight games, expect him to find the end zone here.

Missouri vs, Ohio State: Head-to-head

The Missouri Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are facing off against each other for the 13th time. The Buckeyes have a 10-1-1 record against the Tigers, but the teams have not played since the 1998 regular season.

Players unavailable

With bowl games, each side will have players sit out because of the NFL draft, injuries or transfer portal.

Missouri

Demariyon Houston, WR (Transfer Portal)

DJ Wesolak, LB (Transfer Portal)

Carmycah Glass, LB (Transfer Portal)

Xavier Simmons, LB (Transfer Portal)

Valen Erickson, OT (Transfer Portal)

Max Whisner, TE (Transfer Portal)

Dameon Wilson, LB (Transfer Portal)

Dylan Laible, QB (Transfer Portal)

Ma'Kyi Lee, OT (Transfer Portal)

Gabarri Johnson, QB (Transfer Portal)

Tyler Hibbler, S (Transfer Portal)

Chad Bailey, LB (Undisclosed)

Michael Cox, RB (Undisclosed)

Isaac Thompson, DB (Lower Body)

Ohio State

Joe Royer, TE (Transfer Portal)

Chip Trayanum, RB (Transfer Portal)

Jyaire Brown, CB (Transfer Portal)

Omari Abor, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Ryan Turner, CB (Transfer Portal)

Parker Lewis, K (Transfer Portal)

Reid Carrico, LB (Transfer Portal)

Jakob James, OT (Transfer Portal)

Kyle McCord, QB (Transfer Portal)

Evan Pryor, RB (Transfer Portal)

Kye Stokes, S (Transfer Portal)

Julian Fleming, WR (Transfer Portal)

Aramoni Rhone, WR (Transfer Portal)

Victor Cutler Jr., iOL (Transfer Portal)

Cameron Martinez, S (Transfer Portal)

Connor Cmiel, WR (Transfer Portal)

Will Harton, RB (Transfer Portal)

Devin Brown, QB (Ankle)

Nolan Baudo, WR (Undisclosed)

Miyan Williams, RB (Undisclosed)

TC Caffey, RB (Knee)

Joop Mitchell, WR (Undisclosed)

Kyion Grayes, WR (Undisclosed)

Jayden Bonsu, S (Undisclosed)

Reis Stocksdale, WR (Knee)

Zak Herbstreit, TE (Undisclosed)

Bennett Christian, TE (Suspension)

Missouri vs. Ohio State: Prediction

These teams have a lot of players in the NCAA transfer portal, and this should be an intriguing game. With this being a one-point game, we are essentially choosing a winner here. Expect the Buckeyes defense to step up, and while we still do not know if Marvin Harrison Jr. will play, expect them to still cover the spread and win the bowl game.

Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes -1

