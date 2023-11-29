Mitch Griffis Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for Wake Forest QB feat. Temple and more

Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. He made it known on social media, marking the end of his four-year tenure at the program. He will make his transfer after graduating in May 2024.

Griffis succeeded Sam Hartman as the Deacon Demons starting quarterback in 2023 following Hartman's transfer to Notre Dame. However, he couldn't impress this season, throwing for just 1,553 yards and nine touchdowns. He's now set to spend his remaining two years of eligibility elsewhere.

On that note, let's explore five potential landing spots for Mitch Griffis after Wake Forest's exit.

Potential landing spots for Mitch Griffis

Here are the top five:

#1 Memphis

Seth Henigan completed a brilliant season at Memphis in 2023. The quarterback has thrown for over 3,000 hard 20+ touchdowns for three consecutive seasons with the Tigers.

Henigan might hit the transfer portal this offseason in a bid to seek Power Five opportunities. That could aid his draft chances ahead of 2025 or 2026. Mitch Griffis comes as a good replacement for Henigan considering his Power Five exposure.

#2 Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season but withdrew his name in January. Following a season plagued by injury, it may be the time to move on.

With just one year of eligibility left, McCall might want to spend it in the Power Five. That presents the opportunity for the Chanticleers to replace him with Mitch Griffis. While Griffis might not be as prolific as McCall, his Power Five experience comes as a huge benefit.

#3 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is one of the few Power Five opportunities that might come the way of Griffis after his Wake Forest exit. The Commodores are set to undergo notable changes in their quarterback room.

Quarterback duo Ken Seals and AJ Swann have entered the transfer portal and are seeking their way out of Nashville. With the Commodores looking to get new quarterbacks, Griffis might come into their consideration after leading a Power Five backline for a season.

#4 Temple

After two seasons as the starting quarterback at Temple, E.J. Warner has entered the transfer portal to seek Power Five opportunities for his junior season in college football.

Without a doubt, the Owls will be out to get a capable replacement for Warner, and that's where Mitch Griffis comes in. His experience in the more challenging Atlantic Coast Conference should help him navigate the American Athletic Conference seamlessly and with ease.

#5 Buffalo

Buffalo is another Group of Five program that might be losing its signal-caller ahead of the 2024 season. The Bulls have seen Cole Synder hit the transfer portal after two seasons.

Synder is seeking a return to the Power Five after previously playing a Rutgers. The Bulls, without a doubt, will be ready to get his replacement the way they got him. With Mitch Griffis, Buffalo will be getting a better package, considering his decent starting experience in the Power Five.