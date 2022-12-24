Miyan Williams injury update: Will the Ohio State RB play in the Peach Bowl?

Miyan Williams plays for the Ohio State Buckeyes as their running back. Williams is playing his third year with the Buckeyes and is a top-rated college football player. He did not begin the 2022 season as the starting running back for his team but will most likely end the season as one.

Williams suffered an ankle injury while playing against the Indiana Hoosiers, which led to him missing the following game against the Maryland Terrapins. The Buckeyes defeated the Terrapins 43-30, where RB TreVeyon Henderson started the game in place of Williams.

In the last game, Ohio State met with their biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, and lost to them 45-23. Miyan Williams saw limited action that day and recorded eight carries for 34 yards.

Williams will be leading the Ohio State backfield in the Peach Bowl semifinal, five weeks after twisting his ankle and suffering a significant setback. With Henderson now shut down for the remainder of the campaign, the tailback position will be officially led by Williams.

The two offensive skill players for Ohio State with College Football Playoff experience are C.J. Stroud and Miyan Williams. In their semifinal victory over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl two years ago, quarterback Stroud only took one snap. In the game, Williams had three impressive carries and gained 21 yards in total.

Williams has the opportunity to serve as a leader for the rest of the offense, a unit that has no prior playoff experience. He is healthy enough to play in the CFP semifinals.

Can Miyan Williams enter the 2023 NFL draft?

Ohio State v Northwestern

Williams is playing his third season in his collegiate program, which makes him eligible to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The rushing attack has filled in for Stroud's shortcomings this season, ensuring the Buckeyes' success. One of the most overlooked prospects in the country may be Miyan Williams.

The 5’9″, 225-pound RB possesses the speed to make cuts and burst through the defense in a way that you might not expect. While C.J. Stroud could be drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft, Miyan Williams of Ohio State can also make it to the NFL.

In his three years of college, Williams has rushed for 1,389 yards on 206 attempts and scored 16 touchdowns.

