Monmouth Hawks vs Sam Houston State Bearkats Prediction & Match Preview - April 24, 2021 | FCS College Football Playoffs

The Sam Houston State Bearkats, who are entering the first round of the FCS Playoffs with a 6-0 record, will meet another undefeated team, Monmouth Hawks. Sam Houston State are predicted to make a deep run in this year's playoff.

The Monmouth Hawks are coming off a bye after their game against Robert Morris was canceled last weekend. The Hawks are also coming off a big win against Kennesaw State and will fancy their chances of an upset in the first round of this year's FCS Playoffs.

Monmouth Hawks vs Sam Houston State Bearkats: How to Watch | FCS College Football Playoffs

Date: April 24, 2021.

Time: 12 PM EST.

How to watch: ESPN 3.

Monmouth Hawks vs Sam Houston State Bearkats: Head-to-Head | FCS College Football Playoffs

Monmouth Hawks

The game between the Monmouth Hawks and the Sam Houston State Bearkats will be the first meeting between the two programs. Both teams will look to advance to the next round of this year's FCS Playoffs at the expense of the other.

Monmouth Hawks vs Sam Houston State Bearkats: Team News | FCS College Football Playoffs

Monmouth Hawks

Monmouth Hawks

Monmouth's offense is led by quarterback Tony Muskett. Muskett has thrown for 742 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has also completed 62.2% of his passes in three games this season.

The Hawks offense is also led by running back Juwon Farri. Farri has rushed for 422 yards and nine touchdowns in 79 attempts this season. Wide receiver Terrance Greene Jr. has caught 14 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

In defense, the Monmouth Hawks are led by linebacker Eddie Hahn V and defensive back Anthony Budd. Hahn has registered 23 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception, while Budd has tallied 23 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions this season.

Sam Houston State Bearkats

Sam Houston State Bearkats

Sam Houston State's offense is led by quarterback Eric Schmid. Schmid has thrown for 2,021 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Eric Schmid has rushed for 278 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 56 attempts.

Eric Schmid found his favorite target this season in wide receiver Jequez Ezzard. Ezzard has caught 20 passes for 608 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Jequez Ezzard has averaged 101 yards per game this spring season.

The Bearkats are led by their two linebackers, Trevor Williams and Jahari Kay. Williams has registered 48 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks this season. Kay has tallied 22 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Bearkats this campaign.

Monmouth Hawks vs Sam Houston State Bearkats: Projected Starters | FCS College Football Playoffs

Monmouth Hawks

QB: Tony Muskett.

RB: Juwon Farri.

WR: Terrance Greene, Lonnie Moore, Ezrah Archie.

TE: Gene Scott.

Sam Houston State Bearkats

QB: Eric Schmid.

RB: Ramon Jefferson.

WR: Jequez Ezzard, Ife Adeyi, Cody Chrest.

TE: Isaac Schley.

Monmouth Hawks vs Sam Houston State Bearkats: Prediction | FCS College Football Playoffs

Sam Houston State Bearkats are the more experienced of the two football teams and are projected to make a run at the championship game. The Bearkats' offense will likely overwhelm the Hawks' defense. Sam Houston State should head to round two with an unbeaten record.

Prediction: Sam Houston State Bearkats 42-28 Monmouth Hawks.