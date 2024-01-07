Montana vs South Dakota Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan 7 | FCS Championship

The FCS Playoff resulted in the two top teams making it to the championship game as the Montana Grizzlies and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off on Sunday afternoon in Toyota Stadium.

The Grizzlies (13-1) finished the season strong as they are on a 10-game winning streak after picking up a 31-29 win over North Dakota State in the semifinals.

The Jackrabbits (14-0) have been the best team in the FCS and are looking to win their second consecutive championship, as they had a 59-0 dominant victory over the Albany Great Danes in the semifinals.

Montana vs South Dakota State: Game Details

Matchup: Montana Grizzlies (13-1) vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-0)

Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX

Montana vs. South Dakota State: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Montana +14 (-110) Over 49.5 (-112) +425 South Dakota State -14 (-110) Under 49.5 (-108) -575

Montana vs South Dakota State: Picks

The Montana Grizzlies have been a solid offensive team throughout the season as they are 16th in the sport, scoring 32.3 points per game. Senior quarterback Clifton McDowell has been doing decently well throughout the year as he is 138-of-235 (58.7 completion percentage) for 1,861 yards with 13 passing touchdowns to three interceptions.

McDowell has not been able to throw too well in the playoff as he has four passing touchdowns in the three rounds. Go with the under on his passing touchdowns in this game.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have been one of the best offensive teams in the country, as they are third in the FCS with 38.4 points per game. Junior quarterback Mark Gronowski has been a star under center as he is 196-of-286 (68.5 completion percentage) for 2,883 yards with 28 passing touchdowns to four interceptions.

He is coming off a game where he had four incompletions and three passing touchdowns, so go with the over in Gronowski's passing touchdowns.

Montana vs South Dakota State: Head-to-head

This will be the ninth-ever matchup between the Montana Grizzlies and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. This has been a one-sided affair, as the Grizzlies are a perfect 8-0 against the Jackrabbits. Their most recent game was back in 2015, with Montana picking up a 24-17 victory.

Montana vs. South Dakota State: Prediction

The FCS Championship Game is going to be interesting but the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are the better team in this matchup. Not only is Mark Gronowski going to be a star throwing the football, but senior running back Isaiah Davis is just shy of 1,500 rushing yards with 18 total touchdowns.

This Montana team is going to be solid but South Dakota State is allowing just 9.7 points per game, and that means they are not going to allow many openings. The defense has dominated even more within the FCS Playoffs, as in the three games, they have allowed 12 total points (4.0 points per game), including two shutouts.

All in all, go with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to cover the spread and win back-to-back FCS Championships.

Prediction: South Dakota State Jackrabbits -14