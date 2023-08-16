Most exciting college football players to watch in 2023: Caleb Williams, Harold Perkins Jr. and more headline the list 

The 2023 college football season is nearly upon us, and fans should be excited for another grueling year.

Every season, some player comes out as a surprise to become the face of their team and the headline of college football.

There are some familiar names on this list that feature five exciting players who should be closely watched:

#5. Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best receiver in college football entering the 2023 season and will likely be a top-10 pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Harrison Jr. is entering his third season as an Ohio State Buckeye, and last year in 13 games, he caught 77 passes for 1263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison Jr. did deal with an injury last year that could be a concern, but if he remains healthy, he is a game-changer that can completely change the outcome with one reception.

#4. Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers is one of the best tight ends in college football history, and he is entering his third season as a Georgia Bulldog.

When Bowers joined Georgia, the expectations were sky-high, and he exceeded them. Last season, he caught 63 passes for 942 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bowers is also a phenomenal blocker and is the best offensive player for Georgia.

#3. Drake Maye

Drake Maye is UNC's starting quarterback

Drake Maye is back as the starting quarterback for North Carolina and is one of the favorites to win the Heisman this year.

Last year Maye was a surprise to many in college football as he passed for 4321 yards and 38 touchdowns while only throwing seven interceptions. He ended up finishing 10th in Heisman voting, but now as he enters his third season coming off leading the Tar Heels to an ACC Coastal Division title.

#2. Harold Perkins Jr.

The lone defensive player on this list is Harold Perkins Jr., a sophomore.

Last season with LSU, Perkins Jr., recorded 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, one interception, and four forced fumbles. The linebacker is one of the best pass rushers in college football and single-handedly helped the Tigers win a few games last season.

#1. Caleb Williams

It shouldn't be surprising that Caleb Williams is atop this list, as he is the reigning Heisman winner.

Williams had immediate success in his first season at USC as he threw for 4537 yards and 42 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Williams is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is a dual-threat quarterback who can change the game's outcome with his rushing and passing.

