The matchup between No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 6 Ohio State is arguably the biggest game of the Week 4 schedule in college football. The hype around the highly-anticipated game is already presenting it as one of the most notable games of the season with ticket prices skyrocketing.

This season, a couple of top games among reputable football programs have recorded hefty ticket price tags due to high demand. However, the game between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes has the most expensive ticket in college football so far this season.

According to New York-based online event tickets marketplace TickPick, the cheapest get-in price for the game stands at $640. And this is for the upper-tier seats behind the end zone. Fans who want a better view of the game in South Bend on Saturday night will have to pay more.

Rising ticket prices in college football

One noticeable trend since the start of the 2023 college football season is the steady increase in ticket prices by most teams. According to reports, ticket prices of many teams have recorded a 20-50% increase on average when compared to last season.

Close to 10 teams have had their ticket prices increase by more than 100% this season. These include Colorado, Florida State, Tennessee, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Auburn. Most of these teams have cited one reason or the other for the sporadic increase in prices.

Colorado has recorded the wildest increase in ticket prices this season with over 1,668% rise at the start of the season. This is due to the attention and influence new coach Deion Sanders brings to the program. With continuous increases in demand, CU ticket prices are still experiencing a surge.

History of Notre Dame vs. Ohio State series

Notre Dame and Ohio State have squared off on the football field only seven times, with five of those encounters occurring in regular-season games. The Buckeyes have emerged victorious in their last five meetings against the Irish, giving them a 5-2 advantage in the all-time series.

The two teams first met in 1935 when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish secured an 18-13 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Their two postseason encounters came in the Fiesta Bowl in 2005 and 2015, with Ohio State winning both games.

The Saturday night game comes as a crucial one for the two 3-0 teams as it could catapult the winner into the College Football Playoff talks early on in the season.