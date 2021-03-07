Murray State Racers vs #16 Southeast Missouri State RedHawks Prediction & Match Preview - March 7, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Murray State Racers are coming off a good Week 1 win for the spring season against UT-Martin. Dean Hood's era began as the head coach of Murray State Racers. The game between the Racers and Skyhawks was delayed for two hours due to the rain.

The Southeast Missouri State RedHawks dropped their first game of the spring season to the 24th ranked Southern Illinois Salukis. Southeast Missouri State bounced back with a big road win against Eastern Illinois 47-7. The RedHawks are set for their home opener against the Racers.

Murray State Racers are looking to make it back-to-back wins to open the spring season and to make a push at the FCS playoffs. The RedHawks are looking to stay ranked and keep pushing towards the FCS playoffs. Sunday's meeting will be one for the ages.

Murray State Racers vs #16 Southeast Missouri State RedHawks Head-to-Head | FCS Football

Sunday's game will mark the 55th meeting between the two programs dating all the way back to the 1926 season. In 1926 the Murray State Racers defeated the Southeast Missouri State RedHawks 3-0 in a defensive battle. Since that game Murray State owns the head-to-head record with a (40-13-1).

The Racers held the longest winning streak in the series when they won 12 straight games between 1993-2004. Southeast Missouri State won the 2019 meeting 31-24 at home. The RedHawks won three straight before losing to the Racers in 2018.

Murray State Racers vs #16 Southeast Missouri State RedHawks Team News | FCS Football

The Murray State Racers are being led by their veteran head coach Dean Hood, who is in his first season with the Racers. Before taking the Murray State job, he spent eight seasons at Eastern Kentucky, where he made three FCS playoff appearances. Hood registered an overall record of (55-38) and an Ohio Valley Conference record of (44-19) at Eastern Kentucky.

Murray State's offense is led by their wide receiver Dequan Dallas. Dallas registered two receptions for 111 receiving yards and one touchdown in their Week 1 meeting with UT-Martin. Their quarterback Preston Rice threw for 155 yards and one touchdown and added a rushing touchdown to his total.

The Racers are led on defense by Don Parker and Sylvaughn Turner. Both Parker and Turner forced an interception against UT-Martin. Alec Long also helped the Racers defense with eight total tackles.

#16 Southeast Missouri State RedHawks

The RedHawks head coach Tom Matukewicz has led Southeast Missouri State to a successful (1-1) start to the spring season. The RedHawks have landed in the top-25 in back-to-back seasons. Matukewicz puts a lot of effort into the defensive side of the football and it's starting to show.

A Week 3 #FCS Top Performance



WR Johnny King - SEMO



• 7 rec 115 yards 1 TD pic.twitter.com/bDn3ANsmFz — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) March 2, 2021

Southeast Missouri State RedHawks are led by their quarterback on offense. Andrew Bunch completed 55% of his passes for 355 passing yards and two touchdowns. He has also added 131 rushing yards on 12 attempts this season.

The RedHawks defense has forced five interceptions during the spring season and has returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown. Mike Matthews has put together 10 total tackles, two pass break-ups, and one interception for the RedHawks defense. Southeast Missouri State has outscored its opponents 64-27 this year.

Murray State Racers vs #16 Southeast Missouri State RedHawks Projected Starters | FCS Football

Murray State Racers

QB: Preston Rice

RB: Damonta Witherspoon

WR: LaMartez Brooks, Dequan Dallas, Malik Honeycutt

TE: Jake Saathoff

#16 Southeast Missouri State RedHawks

QB: Andrew Bunch

RB: Geno Hess

WR: Johnny King, Zack Smith, Aaron Alston

TE: Austin Crump

Murray State Racers vs #16 Southeast Missouri State RedHawks Prediction | FCS Football

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks are looking like they have hit their stride after their 47-7 blowout victory over Eastern Illinois. The Murray State Racers head into their second game of the spring season. The RedHawks have a successful head coach that has their defense rolling.

Southeast Missouri State RedHawks will have the upperhand on the defensive side of the football. The secondary for the RedHawks will cause trouble for the Racers. They're full of ball hawks and definitely have a nose for the football.

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State RedHawks 28, Murray State Racers 14