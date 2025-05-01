"My dad said, you've gotta go hit": When Carson Beck revealed the moment he realized he's meant for football

Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck looks to have a bright NFL future ahead of him, however, the former Georgia Bulldogs star could have gone in another direction. In September 2019, Beck shared why he chose to pursue a football career instead of baseball.

Beck played both sports while he attended Mandarin High School and discussed his decision with "Sports Stars of Tomorrow," revealing that a conversation with his father was a factor:

"My dad was like 'You got to go hit. Like, you haven't hit in like a month,' and I was like, 'I'm enjoying football right now.'

"Obviously, we had a great season this past year, and I just wasn't enjoying baseball as much as I was football, and I was like, 'you know, I'm just going to focus on football,'" Beck said (1:34 onwards).

Carson Beck's focus on football led to him throwing for 1,843 yards and 20 touchdowns with the Mandarin High School Mustangs in the 2019 season. The former multi-sport athlete graduated and joined the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020.

Beck played for the Bulldogs for four years with a total of 628 completed passes for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns. Last season, he led Georgia to an 11-2 record and second place in the Southeastern Conference standings.

Carson Beck played his last game with Georgia in their 22-19 overtime win against the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship in December. After initially declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, the talented quarterback transferred to the Miami Hurricanes in January to finish his college football career. He aims to build his draft stock and become a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Carson Beck's wide receiver options with the Miami Hurricanes

Miami is hopeful that its new starting quarterback can lead the team to the College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2025 season. The Hurricanes have retained and signed wide receivers to give Carson Beck the best shot possible in his final year of college.

One of the wide receivers that the Miami star has to throw to is CJ Daniels. The Hurricanes acquired the former LSU Tigers wide receiver from the transfer portal. Last year, Daniels had 42 receptions for 480 yards.

Another potentially key target is Joshisa Trader, who is returning to the Hurricanes for his sophomore year. As a freshman, Trader had six receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Miami also has Ray Ray Joseph, Joshua Moore, and Chance Robinson to help Beck shine in his last season and it will be interesting to see how they get on.

