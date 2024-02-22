"My hairline was two feet forward": Stephen A. Smith questions Notre Dame’s credibility and legacy after 36 years of drought in national titles

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish is one of the most well-known and prestigious college football programs in the country. Every year, the sports media and college football pundits mention the Fighting Irish as the best program in the country.

However, Notre Dame has not won a national championship since 1988 and is rarely in the conversion for the championship game nowadyas. This point was raised by Stephen A. Smith, who said:

“They (Notre Dame) have not won a national title since 1988. That's 36 years ago … I was graduating high school, had an afro, my hairline was two feet forward”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The game in question was the 1989 Fiesta Bowl, where the Fighting Irish defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers. This victory not only gave them the national championship but also an unbeaten season, which also contained the infamous “Catholics vs. Convicts” game against the best in the country, the Miami Hurricanes.

The Fighting Irish only played one official national championship game in 2012, where they were the best team in the country but were heavily defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide.

That was the last time Notre Dame had a chance to be relevant, and while they were able to make the CFP on two occasions, they were heavily defeated in both.

So, why is Notre Dame always in the spotlight despite sporadically being in the playoff picture?

Notre Dame CFB chances: Analyzing the Fighting Irish’s playoff scenarios under the new 5-7 format

Notre Dame broadcasting deal: the reason why they are always relevant?

Notre Dame's football program is unique due to its broadcasting deals.

The conference makes media partnerships with the bulk of its programs to benefit all of them. However, as evidenced by the PAC 12 and the current scenario with Florida State and the ACC, this strategy has drawbacks.

Notre Dame is not in any conference and, in theory, will not benefit from any deals. But they are still having their games televised to a national audience. Why is this the case?

The Fighting Irish organize their own media deals, and this has allowed them to put themselves on national TV.

Their deal with NBC allows for all of their games to be broadcast nationwide. Unlike a deal with a conference, NBC doesn't have to choose between teams; they will always have the Notre Dame game.

This monopoly over viewers has kept them relevant and in the national conversation, even if they have not won a championship in 36 years.