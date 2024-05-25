"My last name will be going in our child's name": Deion Sanders daughter Deiondra makes an important decision about her firstborn before birth

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees revealed the gender of their baby in a YouTube video this week. Undoubtedly, this sparked conversations about the child’s last name.

Deiondra, daughter of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, said on her X account that her last name will be part of their son's name since she is not married and uses her maiden name:

“What I SAID was my last name will be going in our childs name because I am not married and still use my last name. Que has worked very hard for his own legacy and of course his son will have his last name also.”

Deiondra Sanders emphasized that while Jacquees has built his own legacy and their son will carry the Broadnax name, her name will also be included. The couple celebrated their gender reveal party with loved ones dressed in blue or pink, guessing the baby's gender on Sunday.

They later announced on Instagram that they were expecting a boy. The YouTube video titled “Deiondra and Jacquees Gender Reveal” captures a discussion between the expectant parents about the baby’s name.

Around nine minutes in, Jacquees, whose real name is Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, suggested naming their son Junior. Deiondra disagreed, stating that the name Sanders Broadnax wouldn’t make their child a junior.

“Well if it’s a boy, his name is Junior,” he suggested.

“I’m not agreeing to that,” Deiondra said.

Despite Jacquees' insistence, Sanders remained firm, stating that since they are not married, her last name must be included.

“That’s not gonna happen … ’cause I’m not married,” Deiondra finally declared. “So my last name is going as well.”

Deiondra Sanders thanked Jacquees on Instagram

After the gender reveal party on May 18, the Sanders family was thrilled as Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

Deiondra expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards Jacquees on Instagram, thanking him for making the day so special. In her post, she praised Jacquees for ensuring the celebration was everything she had dreamed of, highlighting his hard work and effort to make her happy.

"I just wanna say Thank you to my man @jacquees for making sure this day was so special for me," Deiondra captioned her post on Instagram. "You made sure it was everything that I dreamed of.

"Your hard work and effort never goes unnoticed to make me happy. Thank you for making this one of the happiest days of my life."

Deiondra acknowledged that she had never considered having a gender reveal, but Jacquees' insistence on giving her the full first-time parent experience made it one of the happiest days of her life.