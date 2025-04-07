"My why is universal": When Brian Kelly opened up on his reason to join LSU after 30+ years in coaching

Following the conclusion of the 2021 college football season, Brian Kelly decided to leave his job at Notre Dame after 12 years to become LSU's coach. This was a shock to many in college football, considering his level of success during his time in South Bend.

Brian Kelly came to LSU with more than three decades of coaching experience and notable success. In a one-on-one interview with LSU's Emily Dixon following his arrival in Baton Rouge, Kelly was asked why he took the job at that time.

“I don't know that my why played a role in coming to LSU as much as my why is universal in being a coach, and that is the opportunity to develop holistically 18- to 21-year-olds, and seeing them develop in the areas that allow them to be successful, better husbands, better fathers, better citizens," Kelly said (Timestamp: 0:53). "And so that's what motivates me every single day.

“This is not just about scoring touchdowns. Certainly, we're here to win football games. But that will be the outcome. The process is what drives me every single day.

"I came to LSU because you get an opportunity to coach some of the greatest players in an incredible atmosphere with the best players you're going to play against. It's the SEC, so what an incredible challenge. And so it was just the right opportunity, and that's why I'm here, to take that next challenge.”

Brian Kelly took over the LSU football program with a lot of expectations. They won the national championship under Ed Orgeron a few seasons before his arrival. However, with the level of success he achieved at Notre Dame, there was confidence he could keep the program competitive.

Brian Kelly discusses how he will recruit in the South

The biggest high school football talent in the country has been historically found in the South. Someone like Brian Kelly, who has coached outside the region, knows how difficult it is to convince top recruits to commit to a school outside the region.

Taking the job at LSU and having better access to prospects in the South, Kelly outlined how he would recruit in the region in his interview with Emily Dixon.

“It's certainly going to be about talking about our program and why you should stay at home," Kelly said (Timestamp: 2:08). "We have to pull our base. We have to do the due diligence.

“This is still about work. You have to get out there. You have to get to the student-athletes and show them why they should come to LSU. We're not going to take anything for granted.”

Brian Kelly has recruited well since he arrived in Baton Rouge. This has ensured the Tigers remain a force to reckon with in the Southeastern Conference. However, the lofty expectations many had when he arrived haven't been met, with fans growing out of patience.

