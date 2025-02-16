Nash Hutmacher NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Nebraska DL ft. Las Vegas

Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher has declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Hutmacher had a decent senior season in 2024 that has him in the mix to be a late-round draft selection. This past season, he registered 24 total tackles, including 15 solo efforts, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

Nash Hutmacher barely made the top 300 of Pro Football Focus's 2025 NFL draft rankings. They have him ranked at No. 290 player in the draft. If he is drafted, it will likely be in the last round of the draft by a team that has already addressed its more significant needs in the earlier rounds. Here are three teams that could be a fit for Hutmacher.

Top three landings spots for Nebraska DL Nash Hutmacher

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

Nash Hutmacher will fit in on a team that is willing to give him plenty of time to develop and make mistakes. The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to go through a long rebuild, and as a result, they could be a good fit for Hutmacher. They can pick him in the late rounds, give him some playing time, and let him develop.

He also makes sense as a late-round selection for the Raiders because it gives them time to address skill positions that they need to focus on early in the draft. The Raiders could use their first pick on a QB and it could even be Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward if they fall to them. They can then look at WRs, RBs, and CBs in the following rounds.

#2 New Orleans Saints

Similarly, the New Orleans Saints are in a rebuild and could be looking to pick up elite skill position players in the early rounds. They need edge rushers and could be eyeing one of the elite options in the top 10. So, while DL is a position of need, they could wait to address it with someone like Nash Hutmacher in the later rounds.

#3 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos will be looking to build on their strong 2024 season in their second year with QB Bo Nix. As a result, they are expected to look at drafting TEs and WRs early in the draft to give their signal caller extra weapons. If they are satisfied with their offensive selections early on, they can look at depth defensive options like Nash Hutmacher in the late rounds.

