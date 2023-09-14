Navy vs Memphis Prediction & Betting Tips - September 14 | College Football Week 3

We have an American Athletic Conference Week 3 college football matchup between the Navy Midshipmen and the Memphis Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Midshipmen are 1-1 (0-0 AAC) entering this game and are coming off a 24-0 home shutout victory over the Wagner Seahawks on Saturday. The Tigers are a perfect 2-0 (0-0 AAC) right now and beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a 37-3 road victory on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Navy vs. Memphis Prediction

The Navy Midshipmen have been a struggling offensive team thus far, averaging 13.5 points on 288.5 total yards per game. Navy does not pass the ball much, so the offense will depend on the production of junior fullback Daba Fofana, who has 23 rushes for 90 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown.

The defense has done much better, as they are giving up 21 points on 335.5 total yards per game. It has been struggling to get much statistics as they have one total sack, one interception, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Memphis Tigers have been an incredible offensive unit, scoring 46.5 points on 470 total yards per game. Their star player has been senior running back Blake Watson, who recorded 30 rushes for 126 yards (4.2 yards per attempt) with three rushing touchdowns and nine receptions for 62 yards.

The Tigers' defense has been one of the best in the early going, as they allow 8.5 points on 160.5 total yards per game. They have been incredible at stopping the running game, as they have given up 58 rushing yards per game or 116 rushing yards through the first two games.

Expect the under to be a good play here and Memphis to cover the spread in its own building.

Navy vs. Memphis Betting Tips

Navy is 0-2 against the spread this season.

Memphis is currently 1-1 against the spread this season.

Navy has hit the under in five of the previous seven road games.

Memphis has hit the over in five of its last eight home games.

Navy vs. Memphis head-to-head

This will be the ninth time these programs face off against one another. The Tigers hold a 5-3 record against the Midshipmen and have a four-game winning streak heading into this matchup.

When these teams faced off last season, Memphis picked up a 37-13 road victory.

Where to watch Navy vs. Memphis

This game will be aired nationally as it will be broadcasted on ESPN, so make sure you have access to the channel or have ESPN+ to watch the game.