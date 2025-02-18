Nazir Stackhouse NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Georgia DT

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse will hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's expected to be a sixth-round pick. NFLDraftBuzz.com ranks Stackhouse as the 198th player in the draft and the 44th-ranked defensive lineman in the draft.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, here are three landing spots for him.

Nazir Stackhouse NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1 Buffalo Bills

The Bills need to address their defensive line through free agency and draft. Nazir Stackhouse could be a logical option.

The Bills will likely use multiple picks on defense, and Stackhouse would be a good late-round flier. With Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson as pending free agents, Stackhouse can come in and be a run-stuffing defensive tackle for the Bills.

Stackhouse would back up Ed Oliver and learn from one of the best DTs in the NFL.

#2 Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals, like the Buffalo Bills, need to address their defense through free agency and the draft.

The Bengals' defense was a key reason Cincinnati failed to make the playoffs. Stackhouse would be a wise pick as he would add depth to the defensive line and be able to help stop the run.

Cincinnati hired Al Golden as their new DC which should also help as he's demanding more from the team.

“I do believe in maybe challenging a little bit more in the spring, just so there’s better recall in the summer and then ultimately, in preseason camp,” Golden said, via SI. “I’m not a big believer in drawing up something crazy on a Thursday night. I just don’t believe in that."

At Georgia in 2024, Stackhouse recorded 27 tackles and one pass defense.

#3 New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints need to get better and the draft is the best way possible.

The Saints are in a spot where they need to draft the best player available as they have so many needs. But, if the sixth round comes around and Stackhouse is still available, he would be a wise pick.

Stackhouse would add some much-needed depth as a defensive tackle and compete for meaningful reps in 2025.

