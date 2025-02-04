NC State football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Dave Doeren has in the class of 2025

On the heels of a disappointing 2024 season, Dave Doeren and the NC State Wolfpack have hit the recruiting trail hard. NC State is still seeking a few late commitments but already has a class ranking seventh in the ACC, per 247Sports.

Even better for the Wolfpack, a fair number of top recruits signed with NC State and enrolled early. Players getting a semester jump with spring practice and strength and conditioning work could be a significant game changer. NC State will look to its crop of impressive freshmen to help turn around their 6-7 season of 2024.

Here's a look at the top three incoming standouts for the Wolfpack who might help bring the program back.

Top three NC State recruits of 2025

After a tough 2024 season, NC State is looking for top recruits to restore the program's place. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Ta'Khyian Whitset, OT

A four-star recruit from just outside Nashville, Whitset could be a significant pickup for the Wolfpack. Whitset had committed to Purdue but chose to decommit during their miserable 1-11 season. Whitset subsequently picked the Wolfpack, although he decided not to enroll early.

At 6-foot-5, Whitset has size, but at just 265 pounds, particularly without strength and conditioning work this spring, he'll probably need time to put enough weight on his frame to play in the ACC. Still, he's an impressive prospect that 247Sports ranked among the nation's top 250 overall players.

2. Je'rel Bolder, Athlete

Bolder was an in-state athlete whom NC State recruited early and heavily. He picked the Wolfpack in June and stuck with that commitment. Bolder not only signed but was also enrolled at NC State. At 195 pounds, Bolder is strong enough to be a possible prospect at cornerback instead of receiver.

Getting him enrolled early was probably key because it'll give Bolder a chance to figure out which side of the ball will be his realm. Either way, the track star has the speed, talent, and figures to make an impact at NC State.

1.Isaac Sowells Jr., OL

Ranked just outside the top 100 national players, Sowells is the son of an NFL lineman and has the profile to reach the same level. An impressive interior line prospect from Louisville, Sowells (whose name is pronounced "souls") picked NC State back in July. He stuck with his commitment and has already enrolled.

At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Sowells has the size and technique to see playing time in 2025. Participating in spring practice will certainly help his development, and Sowells will likely be a starter at NC State in the near future.

What do you think of NC State's recruiting additions? Share your take on the Wolfpack below in our comments section!

