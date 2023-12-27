NC State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 28 | Pop-Tarts Bowl

The 19th-ranked N.C. State Wolfpack will face the Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday evening in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The Wolfpack (9-3) ended the regular season with a 39-20 home win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Wildcats (8-4) lost in their regular season finale as they lost at home against the Iowa State Hawkeyes 42-35.

N.C. State vs. Kansas State: Game Details

Matchup: N.C. State Wolfpack (9-3) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (8-4)

Date & Time: Thursday, Dec. 28, at 5:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL

N.C. State vs. Kansas State: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline NC State Wolfpack +2.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-105) +115 Kansas State Wolfpack -2.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-115) -135

N.C. State vs. Kansas State: Picks

N.C. State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong played well throughout the season as he has gone 146 of 234 (62.4%) for 1,621 yards with 11 touchdowns to six interceptions He has thrown for five touchdowns in his last two games, so go with the over on his passing touchdowns.

Kansas State sophomore running back DJ Giddens has been playing well and should be the best option for this Wildcats offense. Giddens has 195 rushing attempts for 1,075 yards (5.5 yards per carry) with nine touchdowns as well as 28 receptions for 286 yards (10.2 yards per catch) with two touchdowns. Expect the over on his rushing yards after three consecutive 100-yard rushing games.

N.C. State vs. Kansas State: Head-to-head

This is the first matchup between the N.C. State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Players unavailable

With bowl games, each team will have players sit out because of the NFL draft or transfer portal, and the Pop-Tarts Bowl will be no different.

NC State

Running back Demarcus Jones II (Undisclosed)

Safety Rakeim Ashford (Knee)

Linebacker Daejuan Thompson (Transfer Portal)

Wide Receiver Chris Toudle (Transfer Portal)

Wide Receiver Anthony Smith (Transfer Portal)

Wide Receiver Porter Rooks (Transfer Portal)

Cornerback Nate Evans (Transfer Portal)

Tight End Cedd Seabrough (Transfer Portal)

Safety Jakeen Harris (Transfer Portal)

Quarterback MJ Morris (Transfer Portal)

Linebacker Torren Wright (Transfer Portal)

Defensive Lineman CJ Clark (Transfer Portal)

Wide Receiver Terrell Timmons Jr (Transfer Portal)

Offensive Lineman Lyndon Cooper (Transfer Portal)

Wide Receiver Joshua Crabtree (Transfer Portal)

Safety Darius Edmundson (Transfer Portal)

Running Back Jordan Houston (Transfer Portal)

Running Back Michael Allen (Transfer Portal)

Offensive Tackle Jaleel Davis (Transfer Portal)

Safety Cecil Powell (Transfer Portal)

Kansas State

Wide Receiver Xavier Loyd (Transfer Portal)

Wide Receiver RJ Garcia II (Transfer Portal)

EDGE Nate Matlack (Transfer Portal)

Quarterback Adryan Lara (Transfer Portal)

Running Back Anthony Frias (Transfer Portal)

Linebacker Jordan Perry (Transfer Portal)

Running Back Christian Moore (Transfer Portal)

Cornerback Jordan Wright (Transfer Portal)

Linebacker Collin Dunn (Transfer Portal)

Running Back Trey Engram (Transfer Portal)

Wide Receiver Wesley Watson (Transfer Portal)

Cornerback Will Lee III (Transfer Portal)

Quarterback Will Howard (Transfer Portal)

Running Back Treshaun Ward (Transfer Portal)

Safety Kobe Savage (Transfer Portal)

Linebacker Asa Newsom (Undisclosed)

Linebacker Daniel Green (Pectoral)

N.C. State vs. Kansas State: Prediction

Having the starting quarterback enter the NCAA transfer portal and with Kansas State's Will Howard being in the portal, the offense for the Wildcats will be more one-dimensional.

Kansas State's defense has struggled as it allowed 25 or more points in its previous four games while N.C. State gave up 15.0 points in their last four games. Take N.C. State to win the Pop-Tarts Bowl outright.

Prediction: NC State Wolfpack ML +115

