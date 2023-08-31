NC State vs. UConn Prediction & Betting Tips - August 31 | College Football Week 1

The college football season will kick off with the NC State Wolfpack and the UConn Huskies battling it out. The game is scheduled for Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 pm ET inside Pratt & Whitney Stadium in a non-conference matchup.

NC State season predictions

The NC State Wolfpack finished last season with an 8-5 (4-4 in ACC) record. Brennan Armstrong, a graduate transfer from Virginia, will be their new quarterback under center. Last season, he finished 185-of-338 (54.7 completion percentage) for 2,210 yards for the Cavaliers with seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Their defense dominated as they only gave up 19.4 points per game, which was tied for 14th. With the increase in quarterback play this season, 10 wins should not be out of the question.

UConn season predictions

The UConn Huskies struggled a bit last season with 6-7 overall. They also have some changes in the backfield: Senior quarterback Joseph Fagnano has transferred from Maine and he did decently well. He finished 208-of-364 (57.1 completion percentage) for 2,231 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The defense was okay last year as they gave up 26.1 points per game. It will be interesting to see if they can do well here. They can figure things out here and win 6-9 games this season with the talent they have on the roster.

NC State vs. UConn: Head-to-head

In their three times, NC State was able to win all three. The most recent game between these teams was last season in Week 4 as the Wolfpack picked up a 41-10 home win.

NC State vs. UConn: Betting tips

UConn is 4-1 in their last 5 games

NC State had the under in 6 in their last 8 games

UConn had the under hit in 6 in their last 8 games

Prediction: NC State 24 - UConn 20

Both teams are looking good this season; however, Week 1 with a new quarterback is always a little challenging. Fans expect to see things change and NC State to win in a one-possession game here.

Where to watch NC State vs. UConn

This game takes place on Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 PM EST inside Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut. The game will be airing on CBS Sports Network nationally.

NC State vs. UConn Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - UConn +14

Tip 2: Total - Under 46.5 Points

Tip 3: Player - Brennan Armstrong Over 1.5 TD Passes

Tip 4: Total - Under 5.5 Touchdowns