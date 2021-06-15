Nebraska Cornhuskers' 2021 football schedule, dates, and time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost are entering a massive season in 2021. The team hasn't performed up to the expected standards since the university hired him in 2018.

Since taking over the head coaching job, Scott Frost has registered a 12-20 win-loss record. He accomplished a 19-7 win-loss record as the head coach of the UCF Knights. If Scott Frost wants to remain the man in charge in Nebraska, the Cornhuskers will need to make it to a bowl game at the end of the 2021 season.

2021-2022 Nebraska Cornhuskers schedule

Nebraska Cornhuskers are set and ready for the 2021 season.

Nebraska is looking to rewrite its past three seasons in 2021. After three straight seasons with a losing record, Scott Frost and the team will look to finish the upcoming season with a winning record.

The Cornhuskers will need to fight and claw their way in 2021 to make it to a bowl game for the first time since 2016. Take a look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers' complete schedule for the 2021-2022 college football season.

Week 0:

Saturday, August 28th, at Illinois, 1:00 PM EST (FOX)

Week 1:

Saturday, September 4th, vs. Fordham, 12:00 PM EST (BTN)

Week 2:

Saturday, September 11th, vs. Buffalo, 3:30 PM EST (BTN)

Week 3:

Saturday, September 18th, at Oklahoma, 12:00 PM EST (FOX)

Week 4:

Saturday, September 25th, at Michigan State, TBA

Week 5:

Saturday, October 2nd, vs. Northwestern, 6:30 PM EST (BTN)

Week 6:

Saturday, October 9th, vs. Michigan, TBA

Week 7:

Saturday, October 16th, at Minnesota, TBA

Week 8:

Bye Week

Week 9:

Saturday, October 30th, vs. Purdue, TBA

Week 10:

Saturday, November 6th, vs. Ohio State, TBA

Week 11:

Bye Week

Week 12:

Saturday, November 20th, at Wisconsin, TBA

Week 13:

Friday, November 26th, vs. Iowa, 12:30 PM EST (BTN)

Nebraska Cornhuskers players to watch during the 2021-22 college football season

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be led on offense by their junior quarterback Adrian Martinez. Unfortunately, his performances have taken a step back since his freshman season.

During the 2020 season, Adrian Martinez threw for 1,055 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. If the Cornhuskers want to make it to a bowl game, they'll need Martinez to perform better in 2021.

Nebraska will have three of its top defensive starters from the 2020 season returning for another campaign. The Cornhuskers will lean on JoJo Domann, Ben Stille and Cam Taylor-Britt to be the leaders on defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have a 3% chance of making a trip to the Big Ten Championship game and have a projected win total of 5.1 games for the upcoming season.

Edited by jay.loke710