Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. UTEP Miners football history: H2H, records, and more ahead of Week 1 college football matchup

The Nebraska Cornhuskers begin their 2024 college football season when they face the UTEP Miners on Friday. Matt Rhule's squad will look to get off to a strong start after finishing 5-7 in his first season but landing highly touted quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola.

Meanwhile, Scotty Walden will look to turn around the program in his first year on the job. Take a look at the history between the two programs below.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. UTEP Miners head-to-head

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have never played UTEP Miners before. UTEP has only faced a Big Ten team twice . They suffered a 69-7 blowout loss to the No.15-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in 1986 and a 37-26 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers in 2012.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is 8-1 all-time against Conference USA opponents since the inception of the conference in 1995. The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles handed the Cornhuskers their only loss against a CUSA program, with a 21-17 upset victory, in 2004.

Notable records between Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. UTEP Miners

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the most successful college football programs of all time.

They rank in the top-10 in conference championships, wins, bowl games, All-Americans, Heisman Trophy winners, weeks in the AP Poll and weeks ranked No.1. Moreover, they are just outside the top-10in national championships, record, NFL draft picks and first-round selections.

The UTEP Miners haven't had the same success. Among 135 qualified programs, they rank 110th in conference championships, 117th in wins, 131st in record and 107th in weeks in the AP Poll. UTEP has never won a national championship or had a Heisman Trophy winner.

Who is favored in Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. UTEP Miners?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers enter Saturday's matchup as a heavy favorite. They are a -4500, meaning bettors would have to wager $4500 just to win $100.

Meanwhile, the UTEP Miners are +1600, meaning $100 would bring back $1600 if they win. The Cornhuskers are a 27.5 point favorite, while the over/under point spread sits at 49.5.

