Nebraska football’s top 10 returning players for 2024, ranked ft. Jahmal Banks

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading into their second season under coach Matt Rhule after going 5-7 in 2023. The Cornhuskers were one of the nation's top defensive teams last year, but their offense struggled to put points on the board.

The team will now look ahead to the 2024 season, where they will attempt to reshape their offense and continue to build on their defense. Here's a look at the top 10 Nebraska players who are returning for another season of college football in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nebraska football's top 10 returning players for 2024

#10 Bryce Benhart, OT

NCAA Football: Northern Illinois at Nebraska

Redshirt senior Bryce Benhart is returning to Lincoln to start another season at right tackle. He will be the leader on the offensive line tasked with protecting freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is on pace to be the starter in Week 1.

Benhart has 41 career starts for the Cornhuskers as a right tackle and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2023.

#9 Cameron Lenhardt, DL

Nebraska v Michigan State

Defensive end Cameron Lenhardt played well as a freshman in 2023 and is expected to step into a bigger role for the Cornhuskers this season. He appeared in 10 games last season and recorded 16 total tackles, showing his ability to get into the backfield with 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

#8 Isaac Gifford, DB

NCAA Football: Maryland at Nebraska

Defensive back Isaac Gifford will return to Nebraska for his fifth season with the team. He had a career year in 2023, finishing with 86 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. His eight pass breakups last season ranked fifth in the Big Ten in that category.

#7 Ty Robinson, DL

NCAA Football: Maryland at Nebraska

Defensive lineman Ty Robinson posted 29 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks during his fifth season with the Cornhuskers in 2023. He also finished last season with six total pass breakups from his spot on the defensive line and recovered one fumble.

#6 Jimari Butler, LB

NCAA Football: Illinois at Nebraska

Linebacker Jimari Butler has shined over his past two seasons at Lincoln after not appearing in a game in his first two seasons with the team.

He led the team last season with 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also forced one fumble and had two pass deflections on his way to becoming an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2023.

#5 Nash Hutmacher, DT

NCAA Football: Maryland at Nebraska

Nash Hutmacher was a force on the interior defensive line for the Cornhuskers last season and will be featured as another returning player on the defensive side of the ball.

Hutmacher finished last season with a career-high 40 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also assisted in defending the pass game with two total pass breakups.

#4 Dante Dowdell, RB

NCAA Football: Portland St. at Oregon

Dante Dowdell returns to college football for his sophomore season, joining Nebraska through the transfer portal from Oregon.

He appeared in six games last season for the Ducks and tallied 90 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown. Dowdell has the skillset to be the lead back, as he plays alongside returning tailbacks Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson.

#3 Tommi Hill, DB

NCAA Football: Purdue at Nebraska

Defensive back Tommi Hill will return for his fourth season in college football and his third season with the Cornhuskers.

He was a standout player in the secondary in 2023 after switching from receiver to defensive back. He ranked sixth in the Big Ten with four total interceptions. He also finished with nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Hill also proved to be a threat on special teams as the Cornhuskers kick returner. He returned six kickoffs last season for 144 yards, giving him an average of 24.0 yards per return.

#2 Isaiah Neyor, WR

Former Texas WR Isaiah Neyor

Isaiah Neyor will return to college football to join the Cornhuskers after two seasons with Wyoming and spending last season at Texas. Neyor appeared in just one game for the Longhorns last season after returning from an ACL injury that forced him to miss the entire 2022 season.

He recorded 878 yards receiving and 12 touchdown receptions as a member of the Wyoming Cowboys in 2021. He will take over as one of the top wideouts at Lincoln and will attempt to return to his form in 2021 as a potential breakout star in the Big Ten.

#1 Jahmal Banks, WR

NCAA Football: Wake Forest at Old Dominion

Wideout Jahmal Banks will lead the team's receiving core alongside Neyor and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda in 2024. Banks is a transfer from Wake Forest who will return after posting 653 yards and four touchdowns on 59 receptions last season.

The addition of Banks and Neyor should give the Cornhuskers elite weapons for a passing offense that will need to be much improved from last season.

Which of Nebraska's returning players do you think will be the most impactful this season? Let's know your predictions in the comments section: