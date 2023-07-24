Nebraska football schedule: Is the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers, the best college football team of all time?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have an outstanding history, including one of the greatest college football teams of all time with the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers. The top spot is definitely something that can be debated, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum took to Sportscenter and made his opinion known.

There is a lot to dive into here, as the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers were an absolutely dominant program. What made that team so successful, and does Finebaum have it right?

How great were the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers?

The 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the most dominant college football programs ever. The program went a perfect 12-0 (7-0) and won that season's national championship. The offense led the sport with 638 points, or 53.2 points per game. That total made them one of the best offenses in college football history.

Their defense was incredible as well as they gave up just 174 total points, or 14.5 points per game, which was fourth in the country for the year. With their utter dominance on this side of the ball, it is surprising that they were only able to have two shutouts throughout the season while six games had their opponents score 20+ points.

However you want to put it, the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the best overall teams we have ever seen in college football.

Are they the greatest college football team of all time?

This is where Paul Finebaum seems a little off-base. The 1991 Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the greatest college football teams in history, but not the best. That has to go more toward the 1944 Army Golden Knights.

This is also with a bit of an asterisk, as the United States was in the midst of World War II so things were a little different in the sport. However, that team was one of the best on both sides of the ball, to the point where they should not be ignored.

That team was able to score 56 points per game and had an average margin of victory of 52.1 points. Both of those are still NCAA records today, 78 years later. There are obviously detractors that are going to use other factors to claim it is not as impressive as it was, but this is incredible no matter if they were playing peewee football teams.

There are definitely a handful of teams that can be considered the best college football teams of all time. Which program do you hold in that top spot?

