Nebraska returning players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to Matt Rhule's squad

In Year 3 of the Matt Rhule era, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to get back into the mix in the Big Ten. The Huskers finished the 2024 season with a 7-6 record but went 3-6 inside the conference.

The Cornhuskers lost some pieces, especially on defense, but have a promising young quarterback in Dylan Raiola, and were able to revamp their wide receiver corps with transfers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter.

Nebraska has some talented players back for 2025, although some of them might be unproven. These are some players who should play a large role in the upcoming season for the Cornhuskers.

Top five players returning to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2025 season

DeShon Singleton (8) was second on the team in tackles in 2024. - Source: Imagn

#5. Luke Lindenmeyer, Tight End

Stuck behind Thomas Fidone and Nate Boerkircher this past season, Luke Lindenmeyer could only catch five balls for 50 yards last season. Lindenmeyer is a good blocker and can make some plays in the passing game. There are questions about his impact in Dana Holgersen’s spread offense, but he has the talent to make the most of his time on the field.

#4. Emmett Johnson, Running Back

Emmett Johnson looked good with limited chances on the field. He was solid in the Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College with 75 yards on 15 carries. He also had 113 yards on 16 carries against Wisconsin.

Taking over as the lead back in 2025 could help Johnson break out. He has some talent and may have been the best running back on the roster in 2024 too.

#3. DeShon Singleton, Safety

After finishing second on the team with 71 tackles and adding one interception, DeShon Singleton will be back at Nebraska for one more season. The safety excels at run support and is a sure tackler.

Singleton did struggle in coverage, but he should be the leader in the back of the defense. If the Huskers are to make a run in the Big Ten, the secondary must improve on its 64th passing defense ranking in 2024.

#2. Vincent Shavers, Linebacker

In his freshman season, Vincent Shavers showed some talent, but it was his performance in the Pinstripe Bowl that could turn the linebacker into a star if he can keep that level of production.

Shavers had six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against Boston College. With John Bullock, MJ Sherman and Mikai Gbayor gone, the Miami, Florida native should play a big role in Nebraska's defense.

#1. Dylan Raiola, Quarterbacks

One of the quarterbacks with the most potential in college football, Dylan Raiola enters his second year in Lincoln after passing for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a freshman.

While Raiola struggled at times, there wasn’t much talent around him. He will enter the 2025 season with better weapons in the passing game, and the potential is still there. There will be high expectations for the signal caller and the Cornhuskers next season.

