Nebraska vs Michigan State prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

Week 10 of the college football season will see an intriguing Big Ten Conference matchup as the Nebraska Cornhuskers face off against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon.

The Cornhuskers (5-3, 3-2 in Big Ten) have been heating up lately as they are winners of three straight games, including a 31-14 home win on Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Spartans (2-6, 0-5) are not playing well as they have dropped each of their previous six games, including Saturday's 27-12 road game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Match Details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3, 3-2) vs. Michigan State Spartans (2-6, 0-5)

Date and Time: November 4, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Spartan Stadium

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Nebraska Cornhuskers -3 (-108) Over 34.5 (-110) -148 Michigan State Spartans +3 (-112) Under 34.5 (-110) +124

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Picks

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been one of the top rushing teams in the nation as they are 26th in the sport with 190.6 rushing yards per game. Quarterback sophomore Heinrich Haarberg has been the team's leading rusher as he has 104 rushing attempts for 446 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns. He's averaging 58.7 rushing yards in the last three games so go with the over in his rushing yards in this game.

The Michigan State Spartans have been struggling offensively this year as they are currently 87th in the nation with 214.1 passing yards per game. Quarterback Katin Houser has been struggling a bit as he is 51-of-89 (57.3 completion percentage) for 509 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. With every game being less than 135 passing yards, go with the under in this game as well.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Key Injuries

Nebraska

Wide receiver Billy Kemp IV - Knee (OUT)

Offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Turner Corcoran - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Ethan Piper - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Marcus Washington - Knee (OUT)

Defensive back Deshon Singleton - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Arik Gilbert - Eligibility (OUT)

Defensive back Dwight Bootle II - Shoulder (OUT)

Running back Gabe Ervin Jr - Hip (OUT)

Running back Rahmir Johnson - Shoulder (OUT)

Wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda - Knee (OUT)

Linebacker Maverick Noonan - Knee (OUT)

Defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa - Knee (OUT)

Michigan State

Quarterback Noah Kim - Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Maliq Carr - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Tre Mosley - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Jordon Simmons - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker Darius Snow - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Jalen Berger - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Joseph Martinez - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive lineman Ken Talley - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Cole Dellinger - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Jaelon Barbarin - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Stanton Ramil - Knee (OUT)

Offensive lineman Gavin Broscious - Knee (OUT)

Linebacker Jacoby Windmon - Pectoral (OUT)

Linebacker Quavian Carter - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Semar Melvin - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive lineman Alex Vansumeren - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Armorion Smith - Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Tyneil Hopper - Leg (OUT)

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head

These teams have played against one another 12 times before this Week 10 clash with the Nebraska Cornhuskers holding a 9-3 all-time record against the Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans won the most recent game back in 2021 as they picked up a 23-20 home win.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Prediction

These teams are trending in opposite directions and should be a clear direction on which way we should be betting. Just looking at the defensive side of the field in their last three games, the Cornhuskers are giving up 10 points per game while the Spartans are allowing 34.3 points per game. Michigan State is dealing with an injury to their top quarterback Noah Kim and is basically out of bowl contention while Nebraska is building a solid program under coach Matt Rhule. Go with the Nebraska Cornhuskers to cover the spread on the road in this matchup.

Prediction: Nebraska Cornhuskers -3