Nebraska vs Minnesota Prediction & Betting Tips - August 31 | College Football Week 1

The Big Ten season kicks off on Thursday, August 31, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers face off at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will be interesting to see how both programs kick off the year against one another.

Nebraska season predictions

The Cornhuskers were brutal last season, as they finished 4-8 (3-6). However, they have Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims starting and looking to correct course here. Last season, he was 141-of-257 (54.9 completion percentage) for 1,881 yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Their defense struggled as they were the fourth-worst in the conference, with 27.6 points per game allowed. They need to be much better at stopping the run, as teams averaged 189.1 rushing yards per game against them. The Cornhuskers can get close to a .500 record if they improve the defense.

Minnesota season predictions

The Golden Gophers' offense is built on running the football and will depend on the production of senior running back Sean Tyler. In 2022, he had 209 carries for 1,027 yards (4.9 yards per carry) with seven rushing touchdowns and 12 receptions for 111 yards (9.3 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown. This is the best option to make things go with the offense as they try to find a solid quarterback.

The Golden Gophers had one of the best defenses in college football last season, allowing 13.3 points and 279.5 total yards per game. The only concern is having new cornerbacks on the roster, but they are transfers and have the experience. This team can win the Big Ten if they do well on the offensive side.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Head to Head

The Minnesota Golden Gophers hold a 36-25-2 record against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Gophers picked up a 20-13 home win in last season's game.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Betting Tips

Nebraska had the underhit in 7 of the last 9 games

Minnesota had the under 1Q hit in 14 of their last 22 games

Minnesota had the underhit in 8 of their previous 11 home games

Prediction: Nebraska 20 - Minnesota 28

This game should do well, but there is a major difference between them heading into the 2023 season. Minnesota has a dominant defense, while Nebraska has a lot of holes throughout the last few seasons. The Golden Gophers have been doing well and should continue to dominate on the ground.

Where to watch Nebraska vs. Minnesota

The season's opening game takes place on Thursday, August 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be aired on FOX, and the streaming will be available on Hulu+ Live TV and Fubo.