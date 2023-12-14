New Mexico State vs Fresno State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 16 | New Mexico Bowl

The New Mexico State Aggies play the Fresno State Bulldogs in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

New Mexico State (8-4) is coming off a 49-35 loss to Liberty in the Conference USA Championship game. Fresno State (8-4), meanwhile, lost their final three games of the regular season.

New Mexico State vs Fresno State: Game Details

Matchup: New Mexico State (8-4) vs. Fresno State (8-4)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: University Stadium

New Mexico State vs Fresno State: Betting Odds

Spread

New Mexico State -3.5 (-110)

Fresno State -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

New Mexico State -185

Fresno State +154

Total

Over 51 (-110)

Under 51 (-110)

New Mexico State vs Fresno State: Picks

New Mexico State season was a big success in large part due to their shocking upset win on the road against Auburn.

The Aggies are led by starting quarterback Diego Paiva while New Mexico State's passing game has been solid this season. With that, take Paiva over 1.5 passing touchdowns at +115, as he has gone over this number in three of his last four games.

Fresno State, meanwhile, has a great running back in Malik Sherrod, as the Bulldogs will want to run the ball often. Sherrod will have fresh legs in this matchup and will get plenty of carries, so take him to go over 87.5 rushing yards.

Sherrod has gone over this number in two of his last four games but should get more carries here.

New Mexico State vs Fresno State: Head-to-head

Fresno State has dominated this series as the Bulldogs lead the all-time series 18-1.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out for the NFL Draft or transfer portal and the New Mexico Bowl is no different.

Fresno State

Raymond Scott, LB

Hayden Pulis, OT

Logan Fife, QB

Chrishawn Gordon, S

Tanner Blount, LB

Jai Barnes, IOL

New Mexico State

Reggie Akles, CB

Trent Hudson, WR

Jordin Parker, WR

PJ Johnson III, WR

Malachi McLean, S

Tyriece Thomas, DL

Ta’ir Brooks, WR

Jamari Buddin, LB

Tyler Devera, TE

New Mexico State vs Fresno State: Prediction

Although Fresno State has dominated the all-time head-to-head series, this is a good spot to take New Mexico State.

The crowd will be very pro New Mexico State, which will impact the Bulldogs offense. The Aggies, meanwhile, have a great offense, and Diego Paiva playing should be the difference here.

Prediction: New Mexico State to win by a touchdown.

