New Mexico State vs. Liberty Conference USA Championship Game prediction, odds and picks - Dec. 1

Friday evening's Conference USA Championship Game will see the New Mexico State Aggies and the 24th-ranked Liberty Flames faceoff at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The Aggies (10-3, 7-1 in CUSA) are on an eight-game winning streak after a 20-17 home win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday. The Flames (12-0, 8-0 in CUSA) are coming off a splendid 42-28 road win on Saturday over the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies are playing very well and ended the regular season strong. However, they will face an undefeated and ranked Flames team that beat them already this season. This game will be interesting, but New Mexico State is behind the eight-ball in this matchup.

New Mexico State vs Liberty Conference USA Championship Game prediction

The Liberty Flames are undefeated and have a 33-17 home win over the New Mexico State Aggies earlier this season. Liberty has had a promising defense while putting up 40.1 points per game. Expect Kaidon Salter and Quinton Cooley to dominate here and cover the spread easily.

New Mexico State vs Liberty betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline New Mexico State Aggies +11.5 (-110) Over 57 (-110) +360 Liberty Flames -11.5 (-110) Under 57 (-110) -470

New Mexico State vs Liberty picks

The New Mexico State Aggies are one of the elite running teams in the nation. They are 12th in the sport with 205.8 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Diego Pavia is the team's leading rusher. He has 153 carries for 806 yards (5.3 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns. With 49.0 rushing yards per game in the last three games, expect the over in his rushing yards.

The Liberty Flames lead in college football with 295.4 rushing yards per game this season. Junior running back Quinton Cooley has been promising throughout the year. He has recorded 202 rushing attempts for 1,251 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with 13 rushing touchdowns. With four rushing touchdowns in his last two games, expect Cooley to find the end zone in this game as well.

New Mexico State vs Liberty significant injuries

New Mexico State injuries

No injuries to report

Liberty injuries

Tight end Jacob Jenkins: Eligibility (OUT)

Wide receiver Victor Jones Jr: Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver Reese Smith: Knee (OUT)

New Mexico State vs Liberty head-to-head

This is the seventh time these teams face off against each other, and the Flames hold a 4-2 record. These teams played earlier this season, with Liberty picking up a 33-17 home victory.

New Mexico State vs Liberty betting tips

Tip 1: Liberty Flames -11.5: -110

Tip 2: Diego Pavia Over 36.5 Rushing Yards: -115

Tip 3: Quinton Cooley First TD Scorer: +425