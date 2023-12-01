New Mexico State vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds and Picks - December 1 | Conference USA Championship 2023

The Conference USA championship game on Friday evening will see the New Mexico State Aggies and the 25th-ranked Liberty Flames square off.

The Aggies (10-3, 7-1 Conference USA) are riding on an eight-game winning streak after a 20-17 home win on Saturday against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Meanwhile, the Rebels (12-0, 8-0) are undefeated as they are coming off a 42-28 road win on Saturday against the UTEP Miners.

New Mexico State vs. Liberty game details

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies (10-3, 7-1) vs. Liberty Flames (12-0, 8-0)

Date and Time: Dec. 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia

New Mexico State vs. Liberty betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline New Mexico State Aggies +10.5 (-112) Over 54.5 (-110) +330 Liberty Flames -10.5 (-108) Under 54.5 (-110) -425

New Mexico State vs. Liberty picks

The New Mexico State Aggies have run the football extremely well throughout the season and are 12th in the country with 205.8 rushing yards per game.

Quarterback Diego Pavia has led the running game this season, as he has 153 rushing attempts for 806 yards (5.3 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns. He has averaged 49 rushing yards in his previous three games, so go with the under in this game for Pavia's rushing yards.

The Liberty Flames have the best rushing team in college football and lead the sport with 295.4 rushing yards per game.

Running back Quinton Cooley has done exceptionally well, posting 202 rushing attempts for 1,251 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with 13 rushing touchdowns. With four rushing touchdowns in his last two games, expect him to find the end zone multiple times in this game.

New Mexico State vs. Liberty key injuries

New Mexico State

No injuries reported

Liberty

Tight end Jacob Jenkins: Eligibility (OUT)

Wide receiver Victor Jones Jr: Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver Reese Smith: Knee (OUT)

New Mexico State vs. Liberty head-to-head

This is their 13th game against one another, and the UNLV Rebels hold an 8-4 record so far. These teams have not faced off since the 1995 season when the New Mexico State picked up a 58-34 win.

New Mexico State vs. Liberty prediction

The Liberty Flames are ranked for a reason and should continue dominating, as they should limit Diego Pavia's output in this game. These offenses are on two different levels as of late, with the Aggies scoring 25.5 points in their last four games while the Flames are averaging 43.6 points in their previous five games.

All in all, go with the Liberty Flames to cover the spread.

Prediction: Liberty Flames -10.5