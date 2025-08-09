New video of LSU RB JT Lindsey turning himself in to university police over murder case goes viral

LSU Tigers running back JT Lindsey has turned himself in to university police on a charge of accessory after the fact. Lindsey was with his lawyer in a video posted by reporter Ethan Tuttle on X.Lindsey's lawyer, Kris Perret, said that his client was unaware that the two individuals staying with him in his dorm were wanted for murder. According to Sports Illustrated, the arrest warrant is for two felony counts of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.&quot;At this time, guys, we are cooperating with LSU PD,&quot; Perret said on Saturday. &quot;My client maintains he is fully innocent of all charges and any wrongdoing. We hope to get this straigthened out pretty quick. So that's about all we have to say at this point. We will have more information for you later.&quot;LSU suspends JT Lindsey after arrestAccording to The Baton Rouge Advocate, the LSU Tigers suspended JT Lindsey from all team activities. His suspension will likely continue until he's done with all legal proceedings regarding the felony counts. A spokesperson for the school stated that they are aware of the situation but declined to comment further.Lindsey is accused of letting two individuals wanted on second-degree murder charges reside at his LSU dorm. The incident occurred earlier this year. Both suspects, Shemell Jacobs and Keldrick Jordan, were arrested on Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Riverbend Building of the Nicholson Gateway dorms.Following Lindsey's suspension, the Tigers are down to three scholarship running backs for the 2025 season. They are Caden Durham, Harlem Berry and Kaleb Jackson. Durham will likely start, while Berry and Johnson will provide depth for Brian Kelly's side.The LSU starts its season with a game against the Clemson Tigers. Other key games will be against the Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners. The team is looking to make it to the playoffs in the upcoming campaign. However, they'll need to keep off-field issues to a minimum if they're looking to reach their goals and secure a spot among the best programs in the country.