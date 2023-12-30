$1.1 billion worth Taylor Swift receives a surprising confession from Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to have confessed to being a swiftie. Recently, the coach was asked which was his favorite Taylor Swift song, and he gave a longer-than-expected answer about his thoughts on the Grammy Award-winning singer's songs:

"She's got a lot of great songs, I just think she's really amazing that she can connect to so many people. I kind of think a lot of times movies, songs nowadays, it's like how fast can people pump them out and make money. I feel like she takes a lot of time, and there's a lot of meaning in them, and they can relate to a lot of people. I don't know that I can pick just one"

Some of you non-believers out there might be saying this was a roundabout way for Kiffin to answer without giving away the fact that he doesn't know the name of even one of Taylor's songs. Meanwhile, those who do believe will surely see this as a sign of how Taylor Swift's music transcends the usual bounds in which pop music is usually constrained. The truth is for you to decide.

7th Annual We Can Survive, Presented By AT&T, A RADIO.COM Event

Taylor Swift is in the midst of a great year in her career. The profits from her Eras Tour and the Eras Tour movie have propelled her net worth to $1.1 billion, according to Forbes.

What's left for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this season?

Lane Kiffin's Rebels will face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday for the Peach Bowl. This is a clash between the No. 11 team in the nation (Ole Miss) and the No. 10 (Penn State). Both share an equal record of 10-2 in the regular season. Penn State failed to face its perennial demons in the form of Ohio State and Michigan, while Ole Miss had a similar fate, falling to Alabama and Georgia.

The Nittany Lions are 4.5-point favorites in this one. Were the Rebels to win it, it would be their first bowl victory since 2020. Lane Kiffin could be so ecstatic with the victory as to say, "We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January"... See what we did there?

...Are you ready for it?

