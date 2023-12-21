$1,200,00 NIL-valued Dillon Gabriel claps back at Oklahoma fans who alleged the star QB tampered with top OL

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who carries a NIL value of $1.2 million and spent the last two seasons as QB1 of the Oklahoma Sooners, will play his final year of eligibility with the Oregon Ducks. With Heisman finalist Bo Nix finishing his collegiate career, it opens up the window of opportunity for Gabriel to lead the Ducks in their debut season in the Big Ten next year.

The transfer of Dillon Gabriel this portal is one of the big names in the quarterback department, which now leaves Oklahoma with the task of finding a suitable replacement. However, Gabriel's transfer came with an interesting story of how fans felt he was allegedly involved in tampering with the decision of offensive lineman Cayden Green entering the transfer portal as well.

Many conspiracy theories emerged online on how Dillon Gabriel is trying to lure Green to join Oregon as well, which brought a ton of backlash from Oklahoma fans. However, when Cayden Green announced that he was transferring to Missouri on Tuesday, an awkward situation arose for these fans. Even Dillon Gabriel took to social media to clap back at these alleged accusations with a hilarious Drake photo.

It is understandable that when a regular and consistent starter leaves a team, fans are expected to be upset about it. And the Oklahoma fanbase takes pride in their team being a contender on the gridiron. But this time, a few of these fans started spewing hate without any concrete evidence and the result proved to be an undesirable one.

How did Oregon land Dillon Gabriel?

Remember the time when quarterback Marcus Mariota led the Ducks to a national championship appearance and also won a Heisman trophy in 2014? Well, Mariota not only solidified himself as a good football player but also served as the bridge that connected the culture of Hawaii to Oregon football. Hailing from Honolulu, Mariota gave future Hawaii players a dream that Oregon could be the dream destination to achieve great success.

And now, after over 10 years, the connection is still strong between the culture of Hawaii and the Oregon program. Gabriel, who also hails from Mililani, Hawaii, is now following the legacy of Marcus Mariota and the connection the program has with players for Hawaii. This bond and the dream the Mariota has established led the Ducks to acquire one of the biggest QB names in this transfer portal in what could be termed as the "Mariota Effect".

