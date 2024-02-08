$1.4 million NIL-valued Marvin Harrison Jr gets linked to Justin Fields as potential Ohio State reunion to occur in Washington after 2024 NFL draft 

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Justin Fields could have a reunion in the NFL. Both played college football at Ohio State. With the Chicago Bears having the first overall pick, many expect Chicago to draft Caleb Wiliams and trade Fields.

One potential suitor for Fields is the Washington Commanders, who hold the second-overall pick. Washington is in line to draft Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. However, one report indicates the Commanders may trade the No. 36 pick to Chicago for Fields and will select Marvin Harrison Jr. second overall.

The move makes sense on paper. Adding Fields and Harrison Jr. would help Washington's offense. A second-round pick also seems like the going rate for Fields, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

"Definitely," Schefter said on Waddle and Silvy on ESPN 1000.

“I think [interest in Fields] will be limited, to a certain extent, but it really doesn’t matter if it will be limited because if there were just a couple of teams – and I think there could be – then that’s all it takes.”

“It doesn’t take something where you need 18 teams all vying for his services. If there are a couple – and like I said, I think there could be – then it becomes something that becomes relevant. And we’ll see whether or not it happens.”

Yet, Washington passing on drafting Maye or Daniels for Fields will be controversial for Commanders fans. But, having the Ohio State connection between Harrison Jr. and Fields could jumpstart their offense.

Marvin Harrison Jr. college stats

Marvin Harrison Jr. joined Ohio State for the 2021 season and was limited to 11 receptions for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

The wide receiver had a breakout season in 2022, recording 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

After his successful season in 2022, Harrison Jr. reportedly had an NIL valuation of $1.4 million. He followed his successful 2022 season with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023.

Harrison Jr. is projected to be a top-five pick in the NFL draft and will likely be the first non-quarterback off the board. He's also the top-ranked WR heading into the 2024 NFL draft.